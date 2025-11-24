Delhi Metro Phase-IV To Get Four New Underground Stations-Check Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi Metro Phase-IV To Get Four New Underground Stations-Check Details

The DMRC will design and construct complete station structures, including platform areas, concourse levels and service corridors.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:03 AM (IST)
New Delhi: The upcoming Phase-IV expansion of the Delhi Metro will see the construction of four new underground stations, with full platform and passenger infrastructure forming the core of the project.

The stations-New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya-IG Stadium and Indraprastha-are part of the corridor being built to strengthen connectivity across central and east Delhi, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) bidding documents.

The DMRC will design and construct complete station structures, including platform areas, concourse levels and service corridors, ensuring full integration of architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical systems.

The documents mentioned that each station will include permanent and temporary works required for safe operations, such as cut-and-cover station boxes, base slabs, concourse slabs, intermediate slabs, roof slabs and side-wall structures.

Pedestrian subways for inter-modal connectivity and smooth passenger circulation will also be built as part of the project scope, the documents said.

Entry and exit structures equipped with staircases, escalators and elevators are to be constructed to handle the expected passenger volumes along the corridor, as outlined in the documents.

The documents mentioned that the construction will also cover essential support facilities, such as tunnel ventilation fan rooms, auxiliary substations, AC plant rooms for centralised cooling systems, pump houses for stormwater management and system rooms for SCADA and telecom networks.

These works are included to ensure full operational readiness of the stations once commissioned, the documents added.

The DMRC has specified that the temporary works required for construction, including traffic diversion plans, construction access routes, de-watering systems and utility diversions, must be provided by the contractor to prevent disruptions during execution.

The total cost of the package as reflected in the corporation's tender documents is Rs 175.6 million. January 12, 2026 is the deadline for the submission of bid security for the participating agencies.

The project is part of a larger effort to expand the metro network under Phase-IV, aimed at improving mobility and easing congestion in the national capital, the documents said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:03 AM (IST)
