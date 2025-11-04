Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDelhi NCRIndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory

IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory

IndiGo has advised passengers to regularly check IndiGo’s official website or mobile application for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight delays and disruptions due to heavy air traffic congestion in Delhi. The airline confirmed that both arrivals and departures have been impacted, leading to extended wait times for passengers on the ground and onboard. In an advisory shared on X on Tuesday, IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working closely with airport authorities to manage the situation and restore normal flight operations as quickly as possible.

IndiGo Alerts Passengers

In its social media post, IndiGo said, “Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.” The airline’s message comes as several passengers reported long delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier in the day, with some flights being held on the tarmac before departure.

Airline Issues Advisory

The carrier has advised passengers to regularly check IndiGo’s official website or mobile application for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times. IndiGo also assured that its cabin crew and ground staff are actively assisting travellers at the airport to minimise discomfort during extended waits.

The airline stated, “We are doing everything we can to help you get on your way soon. Thank you for your continued understanding.” It added that its teams were coordinating efforts to reduce delays and bring flight operations back to schedule as swiftly as possible.

Also read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Airport Travel Advisory IndiGo
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
India
Bilaspur Train Accident; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Bilaspur Train Accident; 4 Dead, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Cities
BMC Elections 2025: Why Mumbai’s Biggest Political Contest Is Still Waiting For A Date?
BMC Elections 2025: Why Mumbai’s Biggest Political Contest Is Still Waiting For A Date?
World
Hamas-Linked Group Funded Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Campaign: Mentor Linda Sarsour
Hamas-Linked Group Funded Zohran Mamdani’s Mayoral Campaign: Mentor Linda Sarsour
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget