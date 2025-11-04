IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible flight delays and disruptions due to heavy air traffic congestion in Delhi. The airline confirmed that both arrivals and departures have been impacted, leading to extended wait times for passengers on the ground and onboard. In an advisory shared on X on Tuesday, IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience and said it was working closely with airport authorities to manage the situation and restore normal flight operations as quickly as possible.

Travel Advisory



Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.



For the most up-to-date flight… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 4, 2025

IndiGo Alerts Passengers

In its social media post, IndiGo said, “Due to air traffic congestion in Delhi, flight operations are currently impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.” The airline’s message comes as several passengers reported long delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier in the day, with some flights being held on the tarmac before departure.

Airline Issues Advisory

The carrier has advised passengers to regularly check IndiGo’s official website or mobile application for the latest updates on flight schedules and departure times. IndiGo also assured that its cabin crew and ground staff are actively assisting travellers at the airport to minimise discomfort during extended waits.

The airline stated, “We are doing everything we can to help you get on your way soon. Thank you for your continued understanding.” It added that its teams were coordinating efforts to reduce delays and bring flight operations back to schedule as swiftly as possible.