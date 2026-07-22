First Known Pellet Gun Incident Reported In Delhi During CJP Protest; Police Call Claims False

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pellet guns previously used in other Indian protest scenarios.

One of the scores of protestors injured during police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) march to Parliament on Monday is believed to have sustained pellet gun injuries, according to a report by The Hindu.

The injured protester was identified as 25-year-old Shaikh Irshad Mansoori who is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College. A friend told The Hindu that Mansoori was struck near Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place by a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the protest.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the first known instance of security forces using pellet guns against civilians in Delhi. A video circulating on Tuesday also appeared to show a woman being stunned with a shock baton, which, if verified, would be the first reported use of such equipment in the national capital.

Police Reject Allegations of Pellet Gun Use

The RAF, the anti-riot unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was deployed alongside the Delhi Police around Jantar Mantar and nearby areas during Monday's demonstration, which demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While the CRPF did not comment on the allegations, Delhi Police strongly denied reports that pellet guns were used against protesters.

Responding to a video shared on X by CJP leader Saurav Das showing Mansoori's injuries, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said, "Reports claiming that police forces are using pellet guns against peaceful protesters are completely false and misleading. The public is strongly advised not to share or circulate unverified content. Please verify facts from official sources before posting or forwarding any information."

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Pellet Guns and Shock Batons Part of RAF Equipment

Pellet guns and shock batons form part of the standard equipment used by the RAF for riot-control operations.

The appearance of a video purportedly showing a woman being struck with a shock baton has also triggered questions about the methods used during Monday's police action. According to the report, this would be the first known case of a shock baton being used in Delhi if authenticated.

The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar escalated after demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament, prompting police intervention.

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Past Use of Pellet Guns in India

Pellet guns were last reported to have been used during the 2024 farmers' protests at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders along the Punjab-Haryana boundary.

Although police denied deploying pellet guns during those protests, farmer leaders alleged that several demonstrators suffered injuries.

The weapons were also used in Manipur during ethnic violence in 2023, drawing widespread criticism. Earlier, pellet guns were deployed during the 2016 unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, where many people sustained serious eye injuries, with some losing their vision partially or completely.