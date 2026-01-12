CM Yogi Flags Vivekananda’s Youth Message, Announces New Focus For State Awards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that focus on goals, steadfast resolve and continuity in action form the core of Swami Vivekananda’s message to India’s youth, calling it a timeless guide for nation-building. Addressing a National Youth Day programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, organised under the theme ‘Youth Power–National Power’, the Chief Minister said Swami Vivekananda played a decisive role in presenting India’s eternal culture and spiritual consciousness to the world, giving the nation a renewed global identity.





Seeker To Path-Breaker Message CM Yogi described Vivekananda’s transformation from Narendra to a world-renowned monk as a journey “from a seeker to a path-breaker,” recalling his iconic call: “Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is achieved.” He said no force can stop those who internalise discipline, determination and perseverance. The Chief Minister paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and Mata Sahiba Jijabai on her birth anniversary, crediting her role in shaping Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He presented the state-level Swami Vivekananda Youth Award to 10 youths, three Yuva Mangal Dals and three Mahila Mangal Dals.



Announcing policy focus areas, CM Yogi said future Vivekananda Youth Awards would give greater weightage to sports, environment and water conservation. He also announced that a fresh plantation drive of 35 crore saplings would be launched again in July 2026. Reflecting on India’s journey since Independence, CM Yogi said the nation’s self-confidence has been restored under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, adding that the India once ignored by the world is now indispensable globally.





Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s Address

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak invoked Swami Vivekananda’s famous Chicago remark, “In your country, a tailor makes a gentleman; in ours, character does”, urging youth to value integrity over appearances. He said Vivekananda awakened India’s spiritual and intellectual power at a time of colonial subjugation, inspiring global respect despite lacking formal resources. Pathak stressed that while governments provide platforms, true talent forges its own path. Calling youth the nation’s greatest strength, he urged them to move beyond exam-centric definitions of success and actively contribute to building a self-reliant India.