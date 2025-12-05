Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBihar‘Kartavya Path Ka Din’: Rohini Acharya’s Emotional Tribute To Lalu Yadav As Family Rift Deepens

Rohini Acharya shares an emotional post recalling her 2022 kidney donation for Lalu Yadav, even as her rift with the family continues to deepen.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The tension inside the Lalu Prasad Yadav household after the Bihar election results has played out in full public view. In the midst of this widening rift, Rohini Acharya, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, has once again taken to social media, this time with an emotional tribute to her father.

Her post comes just days after she announced that she had completely cut ties with her family, alleging deep-rooted disagreements and disrespect.

Rohini Shares Old Photograph From Hospital

Rohini posted a three-year-old photograph with Lalu Yadav, where he is seen dressed in hospital clothes. She explained that the picture was captured moments before he underwent a critical surgery, the very procedure where she donated one of her kidneys to save his life.

Marking the emotional moment, she wrote:

“The day of duty. This is a photo from 5 December 2022 at 7:37 am, before the surgery began. Today marks three years. May my God-like father live as long as I do.”

Her words were a reminder of the difficult day the family endured and the bond she believed they shared at the time.

After leaving home, Rohini Acharya remembered her father Lalu, saying, "My God-like father..."

A Daughter’s Sacrifice in 2022

Rohini’s kidney donation in 2022 had drawn widespread admiration across the country. Many had hailed her for stepping forward when her father needed life-saving support. Yet, despite the public praise, relations within the family gradually deteriorated.

By 2025, the disagreements had escalated to such an extent that Rohini declared she was severing ties with the family altogether.

Accusations Against Tejashwi Yadav and Family Members

During this fallout, Rohini also publicly criticised her brother, Tejashwi Yadav. She alleged that instead of receiving respect for her sacrifice, she often felt humiliated. According to her claims, some family members referred to her donated organ as a “dirty kidney”, even insinuating that she had done it for political mileage.

These remarks added fuel to the already strained family equation, further deepening the divide.

Rohini’s Message to Daughters Across India

As her differences with the family became public, Rohini delivered a firm message, one that resonated with many married women. She said daughters should not be overly dependent on their parental home after marriage. If a parent needed an organ, she suggested that sons, not daughters, ought to take the lead.

Her comments sparked wider conversations about responsibility, emotional labour, and gender expectations within Indian families.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
