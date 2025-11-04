Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesAndhra PradeshEarthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Jolts Andhra’s Alluri Sitharama Raju, Tremors Felt In Visakhapatnam

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Jolts Andhra’s Alluri Sitharama Raju, Tremors Felt In Visakhapatnam

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district early Tuesday, with tremors felt in Visakhapatnam.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amaravati: A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Alluri Sitharama Raju district, and tremors were also felt in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

However, no casualties or property damage were reported, authorities said.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, the tremor was recorded at 4:19 am at a depth of 10 km with its epicentre located at latitude 18.02°N and longitude 82.58°E.

“A mild earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale was recorded in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Tuesday morning, while the tremors were felt in a few places in Vizag,” an official from Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) told PTI.

The official said that the tremor was brief and local district disaster management teams have been alerted as a precautionary measure. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Earthquake Amravati Vishakhapatnam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
Faridabad Girl Returning From Library Shot Twice By Stalker, Caught On Cam
India
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
‘If Pakistan Tests Nukes Again...’: Amit Shah Warns Shahbaz Govt
India
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
Indian Army Kills Four United Kuki National Army Militants In Major Operation In Manipur
India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget