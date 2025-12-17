Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AAP Punjab Chief Aman Arora Says Party Leads Big In Zila Parishad, Block Samiti Polls

AAP emerged victorious in 867 blocks, around 68 per cent of the declared results. The Congress won 216 blocks, the Shiromani Akali Dal 129, independents 63 and the BJP 20.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora on Wednesday said early trends from the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections pointed to a decisive mandate in favour of the ruling party. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Arora thanked voters for what he described as a strong endorsement of the AAP government’s governance and policies. He also termed the elections, held on the 14th, as among the most peaceful local body polls in recent years, marked by smooth and fair conduct.

Peaceful Polls, Clear Trends

Arora congratulated the people of Punjab for participating in what he said was a calm and incident-free electoral process. With results still being declared, he noted that trends indicated a “one-sided” verdict in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“As the counting progresses, the mandate is becoming increasingly clear,” he said, adding that voters had strengthened democracy by backing what he termed good governance. He credited the party’s performance over the past four years for the outcome and congratulated AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, party leaders, MLAs, candidates and volunteers for their efforts on the ground.

In the Zila Parishad elections, results for 71 of the 354 zones had been declared at the time of the press conference. Of these, AAP won 60 zones, while the Congress secured seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP won one zone each, and independents won two.

Numbers Favour The Ruling Party

According to Arora, the declared Zila Parishad results showed nearly 85 per cent of the seats going to AAP, reflecting strong public support for the party.

In the Block Samiti elections, results for 1,275 of the 2,863 blocks had been declared. AAP emerged victorious in 867 blocks, around 68 per cent of the declared results. The Congress won 216 blocks, the Shiromani Akali Dal 129, independents 63 and the BJP 20.

Arora said ballot-based counting takes time but stressed that the overall trend was unlikely to change. “We went to the people with our work, and they have responded,” he said.

He thanked voters for their support and congratulated all elected representatives, adding that the party would continue to work with transparency and commitment to meet public expectations.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
