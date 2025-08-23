Yuvraj Sandhu Clinches Dramatic Victory At PGTI Players Championship 2025

In a nerve-wracking finale, Yuvraj Sandhu emerged victorious at the PGTI Players Championship 2025 at Clover Greens Golf Course, defeating Olympian Udayan Mane in the fifth playoff hole. What started as a tightly contested battle among India’s finest turned into one of the most thrilling playoffs in recent PGTI history.

A Stellar Field Sets the Stage

The championship brought together some of the strongest names in Indian golf, including Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Udayan Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, and Arjun Prasad.

International participation added a global flavour, with Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Czech golfer Stepan Danek, Nepalese players Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, and Uganda’s Joshua Seale all competing fiercely.

Sandhu’s Winning Edge in Playoff Drama

Clover Greens, a course notorious for its tight fairways, rocky terrain, and strategic water hazards, tested every player. Both Sandhu and Mane displayed exceptional consistency, finishing at the top after 72 holes.

The championship then moved into sudden death. After four tense playoff holes where both players matched each other shot for shot, Sandhu finally broke through on the 5th playoff hole, sinking the decisive putt to lift the trophy.

Competition That Kept the Pressure On

While the spotlight was on Sandhu and Mane, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas also kept themselves in contention with strong performances. Arjun Prasad showcased resilience with steady play. International challengers, including Jamal Hossain, N. Thangaraja, Subash Tamang, and Joshua Seale, ensured that the leaderboard remained unpredictable until the final day.

Venue Excellence: Clover Greens

Hosting the Players Championship for the first time, Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur, Krishnagiri, received praise for its challenging yet scenic design. Spanning nearly 6,900 yards, the 18-hole layout combined natural beauty with strategic difficulty, delivering a championship setting worthy of such a dramatic finish.

What the Win Means for Sandhu and Indian Golf

This playoff triumph adds another glittering chapter to Yuvraj Sandhu’s rising career, cementing his status as one of India’s leading golfers. The composure he displayed through five playoff holes under pressure reflects his growing maturity and confidence.

For Indian golf, this tournament underlined both the depth of domestic talent and the value of strong international participation, further strengthening the PGTI’s role in shaping champions for the global stage.