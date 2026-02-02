Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsWATCH: Japanese Volleyball Player Yuji Nishida's Dramatic Sliding Apology Steals Show; Video Viral

WATCH: Japanese Volleyball Player Yuji Nishida's Dramatic Sliding Apology Steals Show; Video Viral

Yuji Nishida’s headfirst sliding apology at the SV League All-Star game has millions watching. See why this "dogeza" is winning hearts globally.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

In the world of professional sports, we often see athletes offer a quick wave or a brief nod after an accidental mishap. However, Japanese volleyball superstar Yuji Nishida just set a new, hilariously high bar for chivalry.

During a weekend All-Star event in Kobe, Japan, the 26-year-old turned a wayward serve into a viral moment of majestic proportions.

The Sliding Apology

The drama began during a halftime serving challenge when Nishida’s powerful left-handed serve veered off course, striking a female courtside judge squarely in the back.

While the judge was uninjured, Nishida’s reaction was instantaneous and theatrical. Channeling his inner Olympic skeleton racer, the 186cm captain of the Osaka Bluteon launched his body into a headfirst, nose-down slide across the court floor.

Spectators and teammates erupted in laughter as he glided toward the official with his hands pinned to his sides, a move social media users have since likened to a "freshly landed tuna." 

Nishida's female fans also took over the social media to appreciate the player's apology. "Get you a man that will slide across the court and put his whole body on the ground to apologize," an X post highlighted.

Watch Post

Mastering the Art of the Dogeza

Nishida’s apology did not end with the slide. Upon reaching the official, he transitioned into a dogeza, the most profound and extravagant form of bowing in Japanese culture. Prostrate on the floor, he continued to bow profusely, eventually rising to his knees to clasp his palms together in a desperate plea for forgiveness.

The beaming judge, clearly embarrassed but charmed by the gesture, reciprocated the bow as the arena filled with applause. While the dogeza is a rare sight in modern public life, usually reserved for deep respect or scandal-hit politicians seeking redemption, Nishida’s version was pure, comedic gold that underscored his reputation for having a massive heart.

MVP on and Off the Court

The clip has already racked up millions of views, with fans praising the action of the apology and wondering if the friction from the slide left him with a bit of a floor burn. However, the theatrics didn't distract from his game.

Nishida led his team to a clinical 3-0 victory and walked away with the tournament’s MVP award. Whether he is crushing a spike or sliding across the hardwood to atone for a mistake, Yuji Nishida proves he is a world-class entertainer who knows exactly how to win over a crowd.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Volleyball Yuji Nishida SV League Osaka Bluteon Japan Sports Sportsmanship
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Mamata Banerjee Raises Security Concerns at Bengal Bhawan, Delhi
Breaking News: Patna 12th Exam Chaos as Admit Card Mismatch Denies Student Entry at Exam Center
Breaking News: Public Outrage Grows as NEET Student Case Sparks Nationwide Political Debate
Breaking News: CM Rekha Gupta Thanks Central Government for Boosting Delhi’s Development
Breaking News: Violence Rocks Haridwar Ravidas Jayanti Procession, One Youth Killed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget