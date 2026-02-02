In the world of professional sports, we often see athletes offer a quick wave or a brief nod after an accidental mishap. However, Japanese volleyball superstar Yuji Nishida just set a new, hilariously high bar for chivalry.

During a weekend All-Star event in Kobe, Japan, the 26-year-old turned a wayward serve into a viral moment of majestic proportions.

The Sliding Apology

The drama began during a halftime serving challenge when Nishida’s powerful left-handed serve veered off course, striking a female courtside judge squarely in the back.

While the judge was uninjured, Nishida’s reaction was instantaneous and theatrical. Channeling his inner Olympic skeleton racer, the 186cm captain of the Osaka Bluteon launched his body into a headfirst, nose-down slide across the court floor.

Spectators and teammates erupted in laughter as he glided toward the official with his hands pinned to his sides, a move social media users have since likened to a "freshly landed tuna."

Nishida's female fans also took over the social media to appreciate the player's apology. "Get you a man that will slide across the court and put his whole body on the ground to apologize," an X post highlighted.

Watch Post

get you a man that will slide across the court and put his whole body on the ground to apologize (unfortunately there's only one yuji nishida in the world and he's already taken) pic.twitter.com/EKHLSL8kTj — nari 🪄 (@oikakee) February 1, 2026

Mastering the Art of the Dogeza

Nishida’s apology did not end with the slide. Upon reaching the official, he transitioned into a dogeza, the most profound and extravagant form of bowing in Japanese culture. Prostrate on the floor, he continued to bow profusely, eventually rising to his knees to clasp his palms together in a desperate plea for forgiveness.

The beaming judge, clearly embarrassed but charmed by the gesture, reciprocated the bow as the arena filled with applause. While the dogeza is a rare sight in modern public life, usually reserved for deep respect or scandal-hit politicians seeking redemption, Nishida’s version was pure, comedic gold that underscored his reputation for having a massive heart.

MVP on and Off the Court

The clip has already racked up millions of views, with fans praising the action of the apology and wondering if the friction from the slide left him with a bit of a floor burn. However, the theatrics didn't distract from his game.

Nishida led his team to a clinical 3-0 victory and walked away with the tournament’s MVP award. Whether he is crushing a spike or sliding across the hardwood to atone for a mistake, Yuji Nishida proves he is a world-class entertainer who knows exactly how to win over a crowd.