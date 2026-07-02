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English NewsSportsWATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Attends FIFA World Cup 2026 In Messi's Iconic No. 10 Jersey

India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal ticked off a bucket list wish by watching a FIFA World Cup match, rocking Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal attended FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York.
  • He proudly wore Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey, number 10.
  • Jaiswal witnessed France defeat Sweden 3-0 in a knockout match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal At FIFA World Cup 2026: Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has traded his cricket bat for football fan gear, catching the global football frenzy live in the United States. Taking a break from his busy cricket schedule, the young batsman traveled to New York to experience the electric atmosphere of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Jaiswal shared a viral video on his social media handles from the stands, capturing his pure excitement and revealing to his fans that attending a World Cup match was a major milestone on his personal "bucket list."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

Rocking The Iconic Messi No. 10

What caught the immediate attention of both cricket and football fans globally was Jaiswal's choice of attire.

Despite attending the high-stakes Round of 32 knockout clash between France and Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium, the 24-year-old was spotted proudly wearing Argentina’s classic blue-and-white striped jersey, complete with Lionel Messi’s iconic name and number 10 printed on the back.

The game Jaiswal witnessed turned out to be an absolute masterclass by the French national team. They dominated Sweden with a authoritative 3-0 victory, secure in their passage to the Round of 16.

The stadium erupted as French superstar Kylian Mbappe delivered a historic performance, scoring twice to break the record for the most goals scored in World Cup knockout matches.

Though Sweden put up a fight, the French side showed exactly why they are considered heavy tournament favorites, wrapping up the win in front of a star-studded crowd that included the Indian cricketing prodigy.

On A Break from National Duty

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s football vacation comes during a brief hiatus from the Indian national squad. The explosive left-hander is not part of the current limited-overs tour of England.

He recently put on a spectacular show in the home series against Afghanistan, where he was drafted into the side as a replacement for an injured Virat Kohli. Jaiswal made the most of that opportunity by smashing a blistering, unbeaten 110 off just 86 balls in Chennai.

With his international duties paused until later in the summer, Jaiswal is maximizing his free time. Given his blatant support for Argentina, speculation is going on over whether he might make his way down to Miami next, where Lionel Messi and Argentina are scheduled to face Cape Verde.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which specific FIFA World Cup match did Yashasvi Jaiswal attend?

He attended the high-stakes Round of 32 knockout clash between France and Sweden. France dominated with a 3-0 victory, securing their passage to the Round of 16.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Yashasvi Jaiswal FIFA World CUp 2026
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