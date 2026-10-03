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English NewsSportsWWE Money In The Bank 2026 Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch

WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Live Streaming: The 17th edition of Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

WWE's next major Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank 2026, is set to deliver another night of high-stakes action. The annual event will feature several major stars, with Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. The men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will also be among the biggest attractions of the night.

Money in the Bank 2026 will take place on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. For viewers in India, the event will begin early on October 11. The show will be available live on Netflix in India, with no live television broadcast scheduled.

When And Where To Watch Money In The Bank 2026 In India?

The 17th edition of Money in the Bank will be held on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans. The main show is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET in the United States, which translates to 3:30 AM IST on October 11 for Indian viewers.

Indian fans can watch the event live through the Netflix app or website. WWE's official information confirms that its Premium Live Events are available on Netflix internationally, including India.

WWE Money In The Bank 2026: India Details

- Event: WWE Money in the Bank 2026
- Date: October 10, 2026
- India date: October 11, 2026
- India start time: 3:30 AM IST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
- Live streaming in India: Netflix
- Live TV telecast in India: No live television broadcast

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight

One of the night's biggest matches will see World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns put his title on the line against LA Knight.

The rivalry intensified after Knight confronted Reigns and made his intentions clear. WWE subsequently confirmed the championship match for Money in the Bank.

Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The men's ladder match will feature Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans, Trick Williams, Penta, CM Punk and Kevin Owens.

The six competitors earned their places through qualifying matches and will compete for the Money in the Bank contract, which provides the winner with a future World Championship opportunity.

Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The women's contest will feature Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Jacy Jayne, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton.

Like the men's match, the winner will secure the Money in the Bank contract and a future opportunity to challenge for a women's championship.

Other Major Match

Another confirmed contest will see Oba Femi take on Bronson Reed. The match adds another heavyweight clash to an already packed Money in the Bank card.

Published at : 03 Oct 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
WWE Money In The Bank Live Streaming Money In The Bank 2026 Live
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