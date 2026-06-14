WATCH: World Cup Bus Torched As Knicks Fans Riot In New York After NBA Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Knicks' championship triggered chaotic celebrations across Midtown Manhattan streets.

A transit bus set ablaze; a teenager suffered a gunshot.

Police deployed riot squads, cleared streets, arrested three suspects.

Thousands of jubilant basketball fans swarmed the streets of Midtown Manhattan on Saturday night, triggering absolute chaos following a historic sporting victory. The wild street celebrations quickly turned highly dangerous, resulting in an international tournament transit vehicle being set ablaze and a shooting incident inside Times Square. Local law enforcement personnel had to deploy specialised riot control squads to restore public order.

Shuttle Bus Destroyed

The severe street violence unfolded after the local New York Knicks secured their first basketball championship title since 1973. Crowds rapidly filled major metropolitan thoroughfares to mark the monumental sporting achievement.

A large group of young revellers surrounded an active convoy of fifteen dedicated commuter vehicles. The hired fleet was actively transporting global football spectators back from a tournament match.

A video journalist working directly for Reuters witnessed one prominent yellow school bus completely engulfed in flames. Destructive crowds also managed to heavily damage at least three separate transport vehicles.

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🚨 BREAKING: Rioters have begun setting the school buses ON FIRE in Times Square during the Knicks riots



Police do not have NEARLY ENOUGH SUPPORT



Mamdani and Hochul have ABSOLUTELY FAILED NYPD and law abiding New Yorkers pic.twitter.com/yMtwfvhvFa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 14, 2026

Times Square Shooting

Individuals climbed onto vehicle roofs alongside visiting football supporters from Brazil who actively waved national flags. The highly chaotic scene quickly overwhelmed standard local traffic infrastructure across the district.

A seventeen-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to his foot during the late-night disturbances. A New York police officer explicitly confirmed the shooting incident directly to Reuters.

The municipal police department currently has three separate persons of interest held securely in custody. Emergency medical services also treated various minor injuries sustained across the crowded entertainment sectors.

Violent Fan Reactions

Supporters poured out from packed local public venues to set off heavy commercial fireworks and smoke grenades. Many individuals scaled construction scaffolding and traffic lights to chant team slogans.

"They are expressing their happiness, a little bit violently, but it is what it is," Canadian citizen Youssef Sabbr stated to a Reuters reporter on the scene.

"That's what happens everywhere around the world when a team wins," the forty-nine-year-old tournament spectator added after safely exiting one of the swarmed commuter shuttle buses.

Police Units Controls Crowds

The sports franchise defeated the San Antonio Spurs to wrap up the competitive series. Long-time local fans celebrated the rare victory deep into the early hours of the morning.

"Oh my God. It's like New Year's Eve times twenty," New York resident Carol Marino explicitly remarked to Reuters while resting on a sidewalk after the basketball match.

Line officers dressed in full protective riot gear eventually moved forward to aggressively clear the streets. Mounted police units on horseback successfully pushed the remaining crowds away from Madison Square Garden.