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English NewsSportsTroll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral

Troll Asks After World Champion To Retire, His Witty Reply Goes Viral

D Gukesh gave a hilarious reply after a social media user told him to retire, leaving fans amused by the World Champion’s comeback.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

World Chess Champion D Gukesh had a hilarious response to a social media user who told him it was “time to retire”. The 20-year-old Indian Grandmaster initially replied with a simple “Thanks bro” before delivering a cheeky comeback: “Sorry I’m retired bro.” The exchange quickly went viral, with fans amused by Gukesh’s response to the troll.

D Gukesh’s Reply Leaves Internet Amused

Gukesh appeared to take the comment in good humour after a social media user told him, “Time to retire bro.”

Rather than responding seriously, the reigning World Champion first wrote, “Thanks bro,” before following it up with the unexpected line, “Sorry I’m retired bro.”

The witty response caught the attention of chess fans, who praised Gukesh for responding to the criticism with humour instead of engaging in an argument.

WATCH POST

The exchange took another amusing turn when the same user later appeared to ask Gukesh for a game. The sudden change from telling the World Champion to retire to seemingly wanting to play against him added another layer to the viral interaction.

Gukesh Has Faced Criticism Before

Gukesh has previously spoken about dealing with criticism and negative comments on social media.

The youngster has indicated that he does not allow such reactions to affect him significantly and has suggested that criticism can sometimes provide additional motivation to perform better.

His relatively limited presence on social media has also helped him avoid getting drawn into unnecessary online negativity.

Away from the latest viral exchange, Gukesh has continued to build his reputation as one of the biggest young stars in world chess.

Gukesh Made History In 2024

Gukesh became the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion in December 2024 after defeating Ding Liren in Singapore.

The historic victory made him a global sporting figure while further raising expectations around his career.

At just 20, Gukesh continues to compete at the highest level of chess, with his performances regularly attracting attention beyond the sport.

His latest social media exchange offered fans a lighter glimpse of his personality, as the World Champion showed that he can handle an attempted troll with a quick joke of his own.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did D Gukesh respond to the social media user who told him to retire?

Gukesh initially replied

What significant title did D Gukesh achieve in 2024?

D Gukesh became the youngest undisputed World Chess Champion in December 2024. He secured this historic victory by defeating Ding Liren in Singapore.

How does D Gukesh typically react to criticism and negative comments online?

Gukesh has indicated that he doesn't let such reactions affect him significantly. He even suggests that criticism can sometimes provide additional motivation to perform better.

What was the troll's follow-up action after Gukesh's witty reply?

The same user later appeared to ask Gukesh for a game of chess. This sudden change from telling him to retire added another amusing layer to the viral interaction.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Social Media Chess Indian Chess D Gukesh Chess World Champion
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