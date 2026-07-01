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English NewsSportsWimbledon 2026: Serena Williams In Race Against Time For Doubles Following Fresh Knee Injury

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams In Race Against Time For Doubles Following Fresh Knee Injury

Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams suffered a right knee injury during her first-round singles loss to Maya Joint at Wimbledon 2026 but hopes to play doubles with Venus.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Serena Williams' Wimbledon singles return ended with a knee injury.
  • She lost a three-set match, then excused from media duties.
  • Agent confirmed injury but expressed optimism for doubles match.
  • Williams plans to compete in doubles with sister, Venus.

Wimbledon 2026: The twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams has suffered a frustrating physical setback during her highly anticipated return to professional singles tennis on Centre Court. The forty-four-year-old sporting icon sustained a sudden joint injury before crashing out of the major grass-court tournament following a gruelling three-set battle against an emerging Australian opponent.  

The legendary American athlete accepted a wildcard invitation from tournament organisers to enter the main draw after nearly four years away from competitive singles events. However, her return ended prematurely following a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat against twenty-year-old Maya Joint.  

Knee Injury Forced Serena To Avoid Media Obligations

The seasoned competitor left the tournament grounds immediately without addressing journalists. Her representative later confirmed that medical personnel intervened to release the former world number one from her post-match press duties.

 "Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams," her agent Jill Smoller stated to the Associated Press.  

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The veteran star avoided requesting any formal mid-match physical therapy from the trainer during the physical encounter on court. Her management team remains optimistic that the tissue damage will not entirely end her London campaign. 

Race Against Time For Doubles Match

The seven-time Wimbledon singles winner left the complex on Tuesday evening under her own power without requiring physical assistance. Her primary objective shifts towards recovering quickly for her upcoming secondary assignment alongside her sister.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week," Smoller added to the Associated Press.

The decorated sporting sisters accepted a secondary wildcard invitation to compete together in the women's doubles draw. The tournament appearance will mark their first joint competitive outing at SW19 since capturing their sixth doubles title a decade ago.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Serena Williams' return to singles tennis at Wimbledon 2026?

Serena Williams suffered a joint injury during her highly anticipated return to singles tennis. She crashed out of the tournament after a three-set defeat against 20-year-old Maya Joint.

What kind of injury did Serena Williams sustain?

Serena Williams tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set. Her agent confirmed the injury, which led to medical personnel intervening.

Why did Serena Williams not address the media after her match?

Serena Williams was excused from her post-match press duties by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams. This was due to the knee injury she sustained during the match.

Is Serena Williams still competing at Wimbledon after her singles loss?

Yes, her management team remains optimistic she can recover to compete. She is planning to play in the women's doubles draw alongside her sister.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venus Williams Breaking News ABP Live Wimbledon 2026 Serena Williams Injury
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