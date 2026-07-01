Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams In Race Against Time For Doubles Following Fresh Knee Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Serena Williams' Wimbledon singles return ended with a knee injury.

She lost a three-set match, then excused from media duties.

Agent confirmed injury but expressed optimism for doubles match.

Williams plans to compete in doubles with sister, Venus.

Wimbledon 2026: The twenty-three-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams has suffered a frustrating physical setback during her highly anticipated return to professional singles tennis on Centre Court. The forty-four-year-old sporting icon sustained a sudden joint injury before crashing out of the major grass-court tournament following a gruelling three-set battle against an emerging Australian opponent.

The legendary American athlete accepted a wildcard invitation from tournament organisers to enter the main draw after nearly four years away from competitive singles events. However, her return ended prematurely following a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 defeat against twenty-year-old Maya Joint.

Knee Injury Forced Serena To Avoid Media Obligations

The seasoned competitor left the tournament grounds immediately without addressing journalists. Her representative later confirmed that medical personnel intervened to release the former world number one from her post-match press duties.

"Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams," her agent Jill Smoller stated to the Associated Press.

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The veteran star avoided requesting any formal mid-match physical therapy from the trainer during the physical encounter on court. Her management team remains optimistic that the tissue damage will not entirely end her London campaign.

Race Against Time For Doubles Match

The seven-time Wimbledon singles winner left the complex on Tuesday evening under her own power without requiring physical assistance. Her primary objective shifts towards recovering quickly for her upcoming secondary assignment alongside her sister.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week," Smoller added to the Associated Press.

The decorated sporting sisters accepted a secondary wildcard invitation to compete together in the women's doubles draw. The tournament appearance will mark their first joint competitive outing at SW19 since capturing their sixth doubles title a decade ago.