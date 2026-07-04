Serena Williams Forced Out Of Wimbledon Doubles Due To Knee Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon doubles due to knee injury.

Injury occurred during her singles return earlier this week.

She expressed heartbreak, hinting at continued global competition.

Wimbledon 2026: American tennis icon Serena Williams officially withdrew from the ladies' doubles tournament at the All England Club on Saturday afternoon after failing to recover from a severe knee injury. The 44-year-old sports star was scheduled to partner her sister Venus Williams for a highly anticipated first-round match, but she announced her sudden removal from the draw just hours before scheduled play due to significant fluid buildup.

Injury Suffered In Singles Forces Doubles Exit

The competitive physical setback originated during the opening round of the singles draw earlier in the week. The 7-time Wimbledon singles champion sustained the joint damage during a grueling three-set defeat against Australia's young talent Maya Joint on Centre Court.

That opening fixture marked her first professional singles appearance since the 2022 US Open, following a lengthy 4-year retirement period. The wild card pairing was scheduled to face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio before the injury forced a complete alteration of the Saturday schedule.

Icon Expresses Heartbreak and Hints at Future Plans

The legendary athlete detailed the extensive medical interventions required to manage the swelling through an emotional update published on her personal Instagram profile. The social media post featured graphic images showing the medical team draining fluid from the affected knee joint.

"I'm heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles," Williams stated on Instagram. "Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus once more meant the world to me."

The veteran competitor extended sincere gratitude to tournament director Jamie Baker for providing the competitive opportunity. Despite the immediate disappointment, the champion dropped a clear hint that her global tour would continue.

"Thank you to the fans for your incredible support and for making this comeback so meaningful," the icon added. "All I can say is stay tuned to a city near you."