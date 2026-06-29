The Wimbledon 2026 grass-court Grand Slam season officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, 2026.
Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures Today In Indian Timings (IST)
Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: Check out the complete Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule. Get full details on court allocations, match listings, and Indian IST timings for Day 1 fixtures.
- Wimbledon 2026 begins today; matches start 3:30 PM IST.
- Centre Court features Sinner, Djokovic, starting 5:30 PM IST.
- Court 1 hosts Raducanu, Medvedev; watch on Star Sports/JioHotstar.
Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: The grass-court Grand Slam season officially gets underway today at the historic All England Lawn Tennis Club. To help you track every single major opening round match, we have compiled the full Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule featuring key court line-ups, player fixtures, and precise television timings for fans across India.
Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Key Details
Tournament Start Date: Monday, 29 June 2026
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis Club, London
Daily Match Start Time (IST): 3:30 PM IST onwards
Main Show Court Start Time (IST): 5:30 PM IST onwards
Official TV Broadcast Partner (India): Star Sports Network
Official Live Streaming Platform (India): JioHotstar App & Website
ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2026 Live Streaming: How, When And Where To Watch Tennis Live In India
Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete Court Fixtures
Centre Court Fixtures
Match 1 (Men's Singles): Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Starts at 5:30 PM IST)
Match 2 (Women's Singles): Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic
Match 3 (Men's Singles): Yibing Wu vs Novak Djokovic
Court No. 1 Fixtures
Match 1 (Women's Singles): Emma Raducanu vs Antonia Ruzic (Starts at 5:30 PM IST)
Match 2 (Men's Singles): Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev
Match 3 (Women's Singles): Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva
Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Indian Match Timings
Early Outside Court Fixtures: The secondary courts on the Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule will begin action promptly at 3:30 PM IST to kickstart the competitive first-round tournament phase.
Show Court Afternoon Fixtures: Premier matchups on Centre Court and Court No. 1 under the Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule are locked in for a 5:30 PM IST commencement.
Late Evening Blockbuster Fixtures: The highly anticipated headline matches featuring Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are expected to push into prime-time Indian viewing hours tonight.
Real-Time Streaming Tracker: Indian fans utilizing the digital streaming options can easily track shifting court assignments and ongoing score updates across the entire Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the start date for the Wimbledon 2026 grass-court season?
How can fans in India watch the Wimbledon 2026 matches?
For fans in India, the official TV broadcast partner is Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar App & Website.
What are the match start times for Wimbledon 2026 on June 29 for Indian viewers?
Daily matches on June 29 start from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Main Show Court fixtures, including Centre Court, begin at 5:30 PM IST.
Which prominent players are scheduled to play on Centre Court on June 29, 2026?
Centre Court will feature matches including Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic, and Yibing Wu vs Novak Djokovic.