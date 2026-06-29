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English NewsSportsWimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures Today In Indian Timings (IST)

Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete List Of Fixtures Today In Indian Timings (IST)

Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: Check out the complete Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule. Get full details on court allocations, match listings, and Indian IST timings for Day 1 fixtures.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wimbledon 2026 begins today; matches start 3:30 PM IST.
  • Centre Court features Sinner, Djokovic, starting 5:30 PM IST.
  • Court 1 hosts Raducanu, Medvedev; watch on Star Sports/JioHotstar.

Wimbledon 2026 Schedule: The grass-court Grand Slam season officially gets underway today at the historic All England Lawn Tennis Club. To help you track every single major opening round match, we have compiled the full Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule featuring key court line-ups, player fixtures, and precise television timings for fans across India.

Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Key Details

Tournament Start Date: Monday, 29 June 2026

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis Club, London

Daily Match Start Time (IST): 3:30 PM IST onwards

Main Show Court Start Time (IST): 5:30 PM IST onwards

Official TV Broadcast Partner (India): Star Sports Network

Official Live Streaming Platform (India): JioHotstar App & Website

ALSO READ | Wimbledon 2026 Live Streaming: How, When And Where To Watch Tennis Live In India

Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Complete Court Fixtures

Centre Court Fixtures

Match 1 (Men's Singles): Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Starts at 5:30 PM IST)

Match 2 (Women's Singles): Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic

Match 3 (Men's Singles): Yibing Wu vs Novak Djokovic

Court No. 1 Fixtures

Match 1 (Women's Singles): Emma Raducanu vs Antonia Ruzic (Starts at 5:30 PM IST)

Match 2 (Men's Singles): Marin Cilic vs Daniil Medvedev

Match 3 (Women's Singles): Magda Linette vs Mirra Andreeva

Wimbledon 2026 June 29 Schedule: Indian Match Timings

Early Outside Court Fixtures: The secondary courts on the Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule will begin action promptly at 3:30 PM IST to kickstart the competitive first-round tournament phase.

Show Court Afternoon Fixtures: Premier matchups on Centre Court and Court No. 1 under the Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule are locked in for a 5:30 PM IST commencement.

Late Evening Blockbuster Fixtures: The highly anticipated headline matches featuring Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are expected to push into prime-time Indian viewing hours tonight.

Real-Time Streaming Tracker: Indian fans utilizing the digital streaming options can easily track shifting court assignments and ongoing score updates across the entire Wimbledon 2026 June 29 schedule.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the start date for the Wimbledon 2026 grass-court season?

The Wimbledon 2026 grass-court Grand Slam season officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, 2026.

How can fans in India watch the Wimbledon 2026 matches?

For fans in India, the official TV broadcast partner is Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar App & Website.

What are the match start times for Wimbledon 2026 on June 29 for Indian viewers?

Daily matches on June 29 start from 3:30 PM IST onwards. Main Show Court fixtures, including Centre Court, begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which prominent players are scheduled to play on Centre Court on June 29, 2026?

Centre Court will feature matches including Jannik Sinner vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Aryna Sabalenka vs Teodora Kostovic, and Yibing Wu vs Novak Djokovic.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wimbledon 2026 Schedule Wimbledon Day 1 Wimbledone June 29 Schedule Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Yibing Wu Vs Novak Djokovic
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