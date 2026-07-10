Wimbledon 2026: Sinner Knocks Djokovic Out In The Semifinal Battle, Advances To Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner's strong serving and baseline play secured victory.

He broke Djokovic's serve multiple times, advancing to final.

Italian Sinner will now face Zverev in the final match.

Wimbledon 2026 Semifinal: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner produced an absolute baseline masterclass on Friday evening to defeat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, advancing to his second consecutive Wimbledon final. The 24-year-old Italian completely neutralised the Serbian legend on Centre Court, putting on one of the finest serving displays of his career to wrap up the victory in just two hours and twenty minutes.

Sinner's serving numbers were impenetrable throughout the contest. The top seed fired down 16 aces, committed zero double faults, and won a staggering 88% of his first-serve points. By protecting his second serve effectively, the defending champion ensured that Djokovic never found the rhythm or extended baseline rallies required to mount a trademark comeback.

How The Action Unfolded

The match opened as a highly competitive, serve-dominated contest with both players holding comfortably until 4-4. In the ninth game, Sinner triggered the decisive shift. The top seed deployed his trademark baseline depth, executing a backhand down-the-line winner followed by a remarkable defensive retrieval at full stretch to break Djokovic's serve before serving out the opening set.

Djokovic tried to lift his intensity in the second set but struggled with consistency against Sinner's relentless pace. Tied at 3-3, the Serb's level dipped, falling behind 0-30 before Sinner uncorked a spectacular angled winner from an improbable position to earn break points, quickly converting for a 4-3 lead. Relying on an exceptionally dominant first-serve performance, the Italian confidently served out the second set.

Sinner immediately applied pressure in the opening game of the third set, forcing Djokovic to save three break points in a marathon game. The veteran showed resilience, managing to generate his first and only break point of the match at 2-1. However, Sinner extinguished the opportunity with a 130 mph ace down the 'T' and comfortably held.

The final breakthrough came at 4-4 when Sinner broke the Serbian veteran's serve once more. Serving for the match at 5-4, Sinner put on a spectacular closing display, firing an unreturnable ace, an overhead smash, and another ace to secure three match points. Djokovic targeted Sinner with a final drop shot, but the Italian rushed forward, forcing Djokovic to pat a hurried overhead volley wide. Sinner will now face Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship final.