Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Why 2026 Cars Are Slower, But A Beast In Overtakes

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Why 2026 Cars Are Slower, But A Beast In Overtakes

2026 F1 season marks the most radical technical reset in history. By ditching bulky "oil tanker" designs for "nimble car" concept. know how these cars are slower but beasts in overtaking.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2026 cars will have higher top speeds, but they will actually be slower over a full lap (at least initially) than the 2025 machines.

The 2026 reset is the most radical overhaul in F1 history because it changes the engine, the chassis, and the aerodynamics simultaneously. Here is the in-depth breakdown of why 2026 F1 cars are "meaner" than previous seasons and how the regulations have been reset.

1. The Power Unit: 50/50 Hybrid Split

The "heart" of the car remains a 1.6-litre V6 Turbo, but the way it generates power has been completely re-engineered.

The Removal of MGU-H: The complex and expensive Motor Generator Unit – Heat (which recovered energy from exhaust gases) has been scrapped. This was done to attract new manufacturers like Audi and Ford/Red Bull Powertrains.

Triple the Electric Power: To compensate for the MGU-H, the MGU-K (Kinetic energy recovery from braking) has been boosted from 120kW to 350kW (approx. 470hp).

The 50/50 Balance: In 2025, the engine provided about 80% of the power. In 2026, the split is nearly 50% Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and 50% Electrical.

100% Sustainable Fuel: For the first time, F1 will use fully synthetic, carbon-neutral fuel. This allows the cars to keep their iconic "roar" while being environmentally friendly.

2. "Nimble Car" Chassis Reset

F1 has finally admitted that cars became too large and heavy. The 2026 regulations force a crash diet:

Weight Reduction: The minimum weight is dropping by 30kg, from 798kg down to 768kg.

Smaller Dimensions: The wheelbase (length) is shortened by 200mm to 3,400mm, and the width is narrowed by 100mm to 1,900mm.

Narrower Tires: Pirelli is reducing the width of the front tires by 25mm and the rears by 30mm to reduce drag.

3. Aerodynamics: Active Aero replaces DRS

The 2026 cars will look "meaner" because they will physically transform while driving. Traditional DRS (where only the rear wing opens) is gone.

Corner Mode (Z-Mode): The default high-downforce state. Flaps on the front and rear wings stay shut to provide maximum grip for cornering.

Straight Mode (X-Mode): On straights, the driver activates a low-drag configuration. Both the front and rear wings flatten out, reducing drag by a massive 55%.

The Speed Fact: Because of this extreme drag reduction, top speeds are expected to skyrocket, with some simulations suggesting they could flirt with 360-380 km/h on long straights.

4. Why 2026 is "Slower" but "Better"

While top speeds go up, lap times are expected to be 1 to 2 seconds slower than in 2025. This is because:

Less Downforce: Total downforce is being reduced by about 30%. This makes the cars harder to drive and slower in high-speed corners.

Easier Following: The new aero is designed to reduce "dirty air." Cars are predicted to retain 90% of their downforce when following 20 meters behind an opponent, compared to the massive losses seen in previous eras.

Manual Override Mode: Overtaking won't just be about a wing opening. A chasing car (within 1 second) gets an extra 0.5MJ of energy, allowing them to maintain full electric power for longer than the lead car, creating a strategic "slingshot."

The Paradox

It is a paradox that the new cars will likely be 1 to 2 seconds slower per lap, yet they will reach top speeds that make the current era look sluggish.

Early simulations and tests, including runs by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon at Barcelona, have seen cars hitting 355 km/h with ease. Because of a 55% reduction in drag, the acceleration at high speeds is "brutal."

 With a 30% cut in downforce, the cars will be much "nervous" in high-speed bends. Drivers will have to fight the steering wheel far more than they did in the 2025 era when cars felt like they were glued to the track.

Related Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main change to the 2026 F1 car's power unit?

The 2026 power unit will have a 50/50 split between internal combustion engine power and electric power. The complex MGU-H has been removed, and the MGU-K's electric power has been tripled.

How are the 2026 F1 cars becoming smaller and lighter?

The 2026 regulations mandate a reduction in minimum weight by 30kg and a decrease in both the wheelbase and width of the cars. Tire widths are also being reduced.

What replaces DRS on the 2026 F1 cars?

Active aerodynamics will replace DRS. Cars will have different aerodynamic configurations for corners (Z-Mode) and straights (X-Mode) to reduce drag.

Why will the 2026 F1 cars be slower over a lap despite higher top speeds?

The cars will have less overall downforce, making them slower in corners. However, reduced drag on straights will lead to higher top speeds.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 F1 2026 F1 2026 Cars F1 2026 Regulation Reset F1 2026 New Rules
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
Hindu Businessman Killed In Bangladesh’s Mymensingh Days Before Polls
India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
News
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
Babri Masjid Won’t Be Rebuilt ‘Till Qayamat’: CM Yogi Adityanath Rules Out Reconstruction
News
‘Either Naravane Is Right Or...’: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Claim In Unpublished Book Leak Storm
‘Either Naravane Is Right Or...’: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Claim In Unpublished Book Leak Storm
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget