The 2026 power unit will have a 50/50 split between internal combustion engine power and electric power. The complex MGU-H has been removed, and the MGU-K's electric power has been tripled.
ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Why 2026 Cars Are Slower, But A Beast In Overtakes
2026 F1 season marks the most radical technical reset in history. By ditching bulky "oil tanker" designs for "nimble car" concept. know how these cars are slower but beasts in overtaking.
The 2026 cars will have higher top speeds, but they will actually be slower over a full lap (at least initially) than the 2025 machines.
The 2026 reset is the most radical overhaul in F1 history because it changes the engine, the chassis, and the aerodynamics simultaneously. Here is the in-depth breakdown of why 2026 F1 cars are "meaner" than previous seasons and how the regulations have been reset.
1. The Power Unit: 50/50 Hybrid Split
The "heart" of the car remains a 1.6-litre V6 Turbo, but the way it generates power has been completely re-engineered.
The Removal of MGU-H: The complex and expensive Motor Generator Unit – Heat (which recovered energy from exhaust gases) has been scrapped. This was done to attract new manufacturers like Audi and Ford/Red Bull Powertrains.
Triple the Electric Power: To compensate for the MGU-H, the MGU-K (Kinetic energy recovery from braking) has been boosted from 120kW to 350kW (approx. 470hp).
The 50/50 Balance: In 2025, the engine provided about 80% of the power. In 2026, the split is nearly 50% Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and 50% Electrical.
100% Sustainable Fuel: For the first time, F1 will use fully synthetic, carbon-neutral fuel. This allows the cars to keep their iconic "roar" while being environmentally friendly.
2. "Nimble Car" Chassis Reset
F1 has finally admitted that cars became too large and heavy. The 2026 regulations force a crash diet:
Weight Reduction: The minimum weight is dropping by 30kg, from 798kg down to 768kg.
Smaller Dimensions: The wheelbase (length) is shortened by 200mm to 3,400mm, and the width is narrowed by 100mm to 1,900mm.
Narrower Tires: Pirelli is reducing the width of the front tires by 25mm and the rears by 30mm to reduce drag.
3. Aerodynamics: Active Aero replaces DRS
The 2026 cars will look "meaner" because they will physically transform while driving. Traditional DRS (where only the rear wing opens) is gone.
Corner Mode (Z-Mode): The default high-downforce state. Flaps on the front and rear wings stay shut to provide maximum grip for cornering.
Straight Mode (X-Mode): On straights, the driver activates a low-drag configuration. Both the front and rear wings flatten out, reducing drag by a massive 55%.
The Speed Fact: Because of this extreme drag reduction, top speeds are expected to skyrocket, with some simulations suggesting they could flirt with 360-380 km/h on long straights.
4. Why 2026 is "Slower" but "Better"
While top speeds go up, lap times are expected to be 1 to 2 seconds slower than in 2025. This is because:
Less Downforce: Total downforce is being reduced by about 30%. This makes the cars harder to drive and slower in high-speed corners.
Easier Following: The new aero is designed to reduce "dirty air." Cars are predicted to retain 90% of their downforce when following 20 meters behind an opponent, compared to the massive losses seen in previous eras.
Manual Override Mode: Overtaking won't just be about a wing opening. A chasing car (within 1 second) gets an extra 0.5MJ of energy, allowing them to maintain full electric power for longer than the lead car, creating a strategic "slingshot."
The Paradox
It is a paradox that the new cars will likely be 1 to 2 seconds slower per lap, yet they will reach top speeds that make the current era look sluggish.
Early simulations and tests, including runs by Alpine’s Esteban Ocon at Barcelona, have seen cars hitting 355 km/h with ease. Because of a 55% reduction in drag, the acceleration at high speeds is "brutal."
With a 30% cut in downforce, the cars will be much "nervous" in high-speed bends. Drivers will have to fight the steering wheel far more than they did in the 2025 era when cars felt like they were glued to the track.
Related Video
T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main change to the 2026 F1 car's power unit?
How are the 2026 F1 cars becoming smaller and lighter?
The 2026 regulations mandate a reduction in minimum weight by 30kg and a decrease in both the wheelbase and width of the cars. Tire widths are also being reduced.
What replaces DRS on the 2026 F1 cars?
Active aerodynamics will replace DRS. Cars will have different aerodynamic configurations for corners (Z-Mode) and straights (X-Mode) to reduce drag.
Why will the 2026 F1 cars be slower over a lap despite higher top speeds?
The cars will have less overall downforce, making them slower in corners. However, reduced drag on straights will lead to higher top speeds.