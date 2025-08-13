Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsMeet Saaniya Chandok, Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Scion Of The Ghai Business Legacy

Meet Saaniya Chandok, Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Scion Of The Ghai Business Legacy

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok, uniting two of Mumbai’s most influential families in a private ceremony.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 11:15 PM (IST)

The Tendulkar family is celebrating a new milestone as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai business magnate Ravi Ghai.

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok 

The intimate celebration, reported by India Today, brought together two of Mumbai’s most influential families. The engagement ceremony, attended only by close friends and family, was a closely guarded event. News of the union first surfaced on Hello India’s X handle, sparking excitement among cricket fans and society circles alike.

Arjun’s Cricketing Career in the Making

At 25, Arjun has carved his own path in cricket, steering away from his father’s batting legacy to focus on left-arm fast bowling. Representing Goa in domestic cricket, he has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, taking three wickets in five appearances. Arjun began his journey with Mumbai in 2020/21, debuting in a T20 clash against Haryana, before moving to Goa for the 2022/23 season to further his career.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Engaged To Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Saaniya Chandok: Report

A Business Legacy and an Entrepreneurial Streak

Saaniya Chandok, a London School of Economics graduate, is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, a premium pet grooming and retail brand in Mumbai. She hails from the influential Ghai family, renowned in the hospitality and food industries. The Ghais are best known for owning the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the health-focused ice cream brand, Brooklyn Creamery.

Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, serves as chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd., a conglomerate rooted in the vision of his father, Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai — the man behind the iconic Kwality Ice Cream and the InterContinental Marine Drive. Under Ravi Ghai’s leadership, the company has expanded beyond India, establishing ice cream manufacturing facilities and export networks in the Middle East. In addition to managing luxury hospitality ventures, Graviss Hospitality has invested in contemporary food brands, including Brooklyn Creamery, founded by Saaniya’s cousin, Shivaan Ghai.

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Tomorrow As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget