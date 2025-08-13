Meet Saaniya Chandok, Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Scion Of The Ghai Business Legacy

The Tendulkar family is celebrating a new milestone as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai business magnate Ravi Ghai.

Arjun Tendulkar Engaged to Entrepreneur Saaniya Chandok

The intimate celebration, reported by India Today, brought together two of Mumbai’s most influential families. The engagement ceremony, attended only by close friends and family, was a closely guarded event. News of the union first surfaced on Hello India’s X handle, sparking excitement among cricket fans and society circles alike.

Arjun’s Cricketing Career in the Making

At 25, Arjun has carved his own path in cricket, steering away from his father’s batting legacy to focus on left-arm fast bowling. Representing Goa in domestic cricket, he has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, taking three wickets in five appearances. Arjun began his journey with Mumbai in 2020/21, debuting in a T20 clash against Haryana, before moving to Goa for the 2022/23 season to further his career.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Engaged To Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter Saaniya Chandok: Report

A Business Legacy and an Entrepreneurial Streak

Saaniya Chandok, a London School of Economics graduate, is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store, a premium pet grooming and retail brand in Mumbai. She hails from the influential Ghai family, renowned in the hospitality and food industries. The Ghais are best known for owning the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel and the health-focused ice cream brand, Brooklyn Creamery.

Her grandfather, Ravi Iqbal Ghai, serves as chairman of Graviss Hospitality Ltd., a conglomerate rooted in the vision of his father, Iqbal Krishan “IK” Ghai — the man behind the iconic Kwality Ice Cream and the InterContinental Marine Drive. Under Ravi Ghai’s leadership, the company has expanded beyond India, establishing ice cream manufacturing facilities and export networks in the Middle East. In addition to managing luxury hospitality ventures, Graviss Hospitality has invested in contemporary food brands, including Brooklyn Creamery, founded by Saaniya’s cousin, Shivaan Ghai.