Who Is Owais Yaqoob? Kashmiri MMA Star Taking The World By Storm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First J&K BRAVE CF winner, he aims for UFC.

Indian sports fans following mixed martial arts (MMA) have a new national star to root for: Owais Yaqoob. Hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, Yaqoob is laying down the foundation to become a household name across India and bring combat sports into mainstream media.

He recently made headlines across the global MMA community after securing a statement victory over Delyan Georgiev at BRAVE CF 107 via a dramatic first-round stoppage.

Georgiev is notably the primary sparring and training partner of undefeated UFC champion Ilia Topuria ("El Matador"). By decisively stopping such a high-caliber opponent early in the fight, Yaqoob sent a powerful signal that he belongs among the sport's elite on the global stage.

Early Life And Combat Sports Beginnings

Born in 1998 in Murran, a small village located in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, Yaqoob's athletic background began around 2012. He initially started his training in Taekwondo and kickboxing, demonstrating an immediate natural talent for martial arts. Through intense dedication and discipline, he went on to win over a dozen national medals across various combat disciplines in India. As mixed martial arts began taking off worldwide, Yaqoob transitioned his focus to the cage to test his skills against international competition.

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Giving Back To Pulwama Youth

Despite his growing popularity and rising career, Yaqoob remains deeply connected to his roots. In 2015, he established the Lion's Den Martial Arts Academy in his hometown of Pulwama. Designed to offer local youth a positive outlet, fitness, and purpose through martial arts, the academy has trained over 200 young athletes to date and aims to produce India's next generation of MMA talent.

Lessons From Debut Defeat And Dagestan Journey

Yaqoob's career path has not been without setbacks. He made his professional debut in 2023 at Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 11 in New Delhi, where he suffered a defeat via third-round submission. Instead of letting the loss derail his ambition, Yaqoob identified the key vulnerability in his skill set: ground fighting and wrestling.

To fix this weakness, he took a bold step by moving to Dagestan, Russia the world-renowned hub for elite wrestling that produced champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The grueling training paid off, significantly improving his wrestling defense and takedown control. This upgraded skill set led directly to dominant victories across India, Kazakhstan, and China.

Historic BRAVE CF Win And UFC Ambitions

By competing and winning at BRAVE CF 107, Yaqoob made history as the first fighter from Jammu and Kashmir to earn a victory under the banner of the BRAVE Combat Federation, one of the premier MMA promotions in the Middle East. With his striking combined with new wrestling skills, Yaqoob has adopted an aggressive finishing style inside the cage. Moving forward, his ultimate objective is to earn a spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster and represent India on the world's largest MMA platform.