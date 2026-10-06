Jannik Sinner Ends 2026 Season For Knee Treatment, Could Lose World No. 1 Ranking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jannik Sinner ended 2026 season for knee injury treatment.

He last played, winning Wimbledon, his fifth Grand Slam.

The absence jeopardizes his current World No. 1 ranking.

Sinner prioritizes long-term fitness over remaining 2026 tournaments.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not play again in 2026 after deciding to undergo treatment for the knee injury that has kept him out of action since his Wimbledon triumph in July. The Italian confirmed that his season is over after consulting his medical team, with his focus now shifting towards making a full recovery before the 2027 campaign.

Sinner has not played competitively since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. The decision to end his season early means the five-time Grand Slam champion will now have to wait until next year for his return to the court.

Jannik Sinner Confirms 2026 Season Is Over

Sinner announced the decision in a video message on social media, explaining that he and his doctors had agreed that treatment for his knee was the best course of action.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said.

The 25-year-old acknowledged that the year had taken an unexpected turn after an extremely successful period in his career. He also stressed that protecting his long-term fitness was now the priority.

“The last couple of years gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but I also need to think about my long-term career so I will do everything possible to get back 100 per cent,” he added.

Sinner's team subsequently confirmed that the Italian would undergo treatment for inflammation in his knee. The medical team believes taking the step now will give him sufficient time to recover before preparations begin for the 2027 season.

Wimbledon Triumph Was Sinner's Last Match

Sinner's last appearance came in the Wimbledon final, where he defeated Zverev to successfully defend his title and secure the fifth Grand Slam trophy of his career.

The Italian had enjoyed a remarkable 2026 campaign before the injury interrupted his season. He won six titles, including five ATP Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome before lifting the Wimbledon trophy.

Sinner has also won his last 10 ATP finals, underlining the level he had reached before being forced to step away from competition.

The Italian subsequently missed the US Open and withdrew from his title defence at the China Open. He will also be absent from the upcoming Shanghai Masters as he focuses on his recovery.

Sinner Could Lose World No. 1 Ranking

The extended absence also leaves Sinner's position at the top of the ATP rankings under threat.

Sinner currently has 11,000 ranking points, while Germany's Zverev sits second with 9,720. Zverev was recently knocked out of the China Open in the quarter-finals by Novak Djokovic, but he remains the leading contender to challenge Sinner for the No. 1 position.

Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev currently complete the top five.

With Sinner unable to add to his points during the remainder of the season, the battle for the top ranking could intensify during the final tournaments of 2026.

For Sinner, however, the immediate priority is recovery rather than rankings. His decision to undergo treatment now is aimed at ensuring he can return fully fit and begin his preparations for the 2027 season.