Who Is Arnav Paparkar? Indian Teen Ending 36-Year Wimbledon Drought

Indian tennis has a new reason to celebrate. Eighteen-year-old Arnav Paparkar has scripted history by reaching the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Junior Boys' Singles Championship, becoming the first Indian in 36 years to achieve the feat. The last Indian to make the last eight was Leander Paes in 1990, the year he went on to win the Junior Wimbledon title.

Arnav sealed his place in the quarter-finals with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory over Japan's Rio Tabata in just 52 minutes. With the win, he joined an elite group of Indian tennis players that includes Leander Paes, Ramanathan Krishnan, and Ramesh Krishnan. He is also the first Indian to reach the quarter-finals of any Junior Grand Slam since Yuki Bhambri at the 2009 US Open.

From Pune to Wimbledon

Hailing from Pune, Maharashtra, Arnav Paparkar is currently ranked No. 19 in the ITF junior rankings. The nearly six-foot-tall teenager trains under Prosenjit Paul at the Hemant Bendre Tennis Academy in Pune and also works with coach Nigel Beavers at the Soto Academy in Spain.

His journey has been backed by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the MahaTennis Foundation, the Maharashtra government's Mission Lakshyavedh programme, and corporate sponsor Aryan Pumps.

Arnav first grabbed attention in 2023 after winning the Australian Open Under-14 Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy. The same year, he claimed the Under-16 National Championship title after entering the tournament through a wild card in Kolhapur.

His rise continued in 2024 when, on his 16th birthday, he received a wild-card entry into an ATP Challenger event, marking the beginning of his professional journey. In 2025, he captured the ITF J60 title in Manama, Bahrain, and the J200 title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He also remained India's No. 1 Under-18 player in the AITA rankings for 21 consecutive weeks. A third-round finish at the 2026 Roland Garros Junior Championships helped him break into the world's top 20 junior rankings.

Stunning Wins and Sweet Revenge

Arnav announced himself at Wimbledon with a major upset in the second round, defeating world junior No. 3 Keaton Hance of the United States 6-2, 6-3. He fired six aces, did not face a single break point, and lost only 18 points on serve throughout the match.

He followed it up with another commanding display against Rio Tabata, hitting eight aces, winning 23 of 25 first-serve points, and recording a top serve speed of 208 km/h.

The victory over Tabata carried extra significance. Arnav had lost to the Japanese player twice before, including one heartbreaking defeat after leading 5-2 in the deciding set.

Reflecting on the win, Arnav admitted the previous loss was on his mind. "I told myself I wouldn't lose like that again. I'm mentally stronger and calmer now. I keep reminding myself that it's just a tennis match," he said.

He also credited coach Hemant Bendre for transforming his serve. "My swing is now slower and more balanced than before. My coach suggested the change in April, saying it would also reduce the risk of injury. It has improved both my rhythm and consistency," Arnav said.