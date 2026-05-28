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HomeSportsWFI Moves SC Against HC Relief To Vinesh Phogat Over Asian Games Selection Trials

WFI Moves SC Against HC Relief To Vinesh Phogat Over Asian Games Selection Trials

A division bench of the Delhi High Court had earlier cleared wrestler Vinesh Phogat to take part in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order allowing grappler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe is scheduled to hear the Federation's plea on Friday.

On May 22, a division bench of the high court had given its nod to the participation of Phogat in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games, saying the WFI's selection policy was exclusionary for the lack of discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break.

The high court had ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 28 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
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