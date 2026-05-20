West Bengal Govt Announces Massive Reward Hike For Olympic & International Medal Winners

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal hikes medal prize money significantly for elite athletes.

Olympic gold medalists to receive 8 crore rupees prize money.

Enhanced rewards extended to Asian Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games.

West Bengal Medal Winners Prize Hike: The newly-formed West Bengal government has unveiled a major overhaul of its sports reward policy, significantly increasing financial incentives for athletes who win medals at elite international events, including the Olympics, Asian Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games. Nisith Pramanik, the state’s Sports Minister, confirmed on Tuesday that athletes from West Bengal who secure Olympic medals will now receive dramatically higher cash awards than before.

Big Increase Across Multiple Sporting Events

Under the revised structure, an Olympic gold medallist from the state will now earn Rs 8 crore, replacing the earlier sanctioned amount of Rs 25 lakh. Silver medal winners are set to receive Rs 6 crore, while bronze medallists will be awarded Rs 4 crore.

The revamped policy extends beyond the Olympics and includes several major international competitions. Medal winners at the Asian Games will also receive substantial rewards. Gold medallists are set to get Rs 5 crore, silver medallists Rs 4 crore, and bronze winners Rs 2 crore.

For World Championships, the announced incentives stand at Rs 2 crore for gold, Rs 1.5 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games medallists will also benefit from the revised structure. Gold medal winners will receive Rs 1.5 crore, silver medallists Rs 75 lakh, and bronze winners Rs 50 lakh.

The state government believes the updated financial support system will encourage athletes across Bengal to pursue international sporting success with greater confidence.

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New Sports Governance Plans Also Announced

Apart from the enhanced reward scheme, Pramanik also stated that the new Sports Governance Act would be implemented immediately.

The minister further revealed plans involving employment opportunities for sportspersons, development of modern sports infrastructure, and broader athlete support systems aimed at improving long-term performance pathways.

The announcement comes shortly after a major political shift in West Bengal. In April, the BJP secured a commanding victory in the Assembly elections, winning 207 out of 294 seats. TMC was reduced to 80 seats, resulting in a historic change in state leadership.