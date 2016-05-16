Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsWATCH Vintage Yuvraj Singh celebrates after running out MS Dhoni

WATCH Vintage Yuvraj Singh celebrates after running out MS Dhoni

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)
WATCH Vintage Yuvraj Singh celebrates after running out MS DhoniYuvraj SIngh runs after running out MS Dhoni. (BCCI)

 

New Delhi: One of the best finishers in world cricket MS Dhoni was at the crease and his team Rising Pune Supergiants needed 15 runs off the last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anyone who has seen Dhoni finishing the matches, knew that the match was heavily loaded in favour of Pune Supergiants. 

And when Dhoni bludgeoned the 4th delivery of the over bowled by Ashish Nehra for a massive six to bring the target down to 6 off 2 balls, further tilting the match in Pune Supergiants’ favour. 

But Nehra did something that Dhoni was expecting. Though the field was set for a yorker or a low full toss, Nehra bowled a bouncer, surprising Dhoni, who top edged the ball the looped in the air and went to short third man. Barinder Sran, who was fielding at the short third man, ran to his left, collected the ball and made the throw to the striker’s end.

Dhoni completed the first run quickly and came back for the second in order to keep the strike for the last ball. The throw was wayward and it looked as if Dhoni would make it. But a great presence of mind shown by Yuvraj Singh resulted in Dhoni getting run out.

But the best part of the scene was the celebration that followed. A vintage Yuvraj Singh was on display as he ran across the pitch with aggression and joy. SRH skipper David Warner jumped in ecstasy as he knew that the game was in their pocket.

Published at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget