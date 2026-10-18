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English NewsSportsWATCH: Shocking Scenes At UTSA Game As Military Member Falls From Stadium Rafters

WATCH: Shocking Scenes At UTSA Game As Military Member Falls From Stadium Rafters

A military service member fell while rappelling from the Alamodome rafters before the UTSA vs Navy game and was taken to hospital.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Military member fell rappelling during pregame tribute at Alamodome.
  • Injured service member hospitalized; condition unknown after incident.
  • Incident delayed kickoff; UTSA expressed sadness and offered support.

A pregame military tribute at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, took a distressing turn on Saturday, October 17, after a service member fell while rappelling from the stadium rafters ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners' American football game against Navy.

The individual was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to ESPN reports. Their identity and medical condition had not been disclosed in the initial reports.

WATCH: Military Member Falls From Stadium Rafters Before UTSA vs Navy Game

The incident occurred during UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game, which honours military personnel, veterans and their families.

Four officers from Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, were scheduled to descend from the rafters onto the field around 15 minutes before kickoff.

WATCH VIDEO

During the demonstration, one officer appeared to lose control while descending the rope. The service member slid down before striking the playing surface, prompting medical personnel to rush onto the field.

The individual was treated at the scene, placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. The circumstances surrounding the fall were not immediately clear, and officials had not provided a confirmed update on the service member's condition in the initial reports.

UTSA Responds After Alamodome Incident

UTSA issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident and extending its thoughts and prayers to the injured service member, their family and military colleagues.

The university also said it was activating wellbeing services for students, faculty and staff who may have been emotionally affected by what happened.

The fall disrupted the pregame proceedings and delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes. The UTSA-Navy game subsequently went ahead.

The incident cast a sombre note over a ceremony intended to recognise the contributions of military personnel and veterans. Further details about the circumstances of the fall and the service member's condition were not available in the initial reports.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the pregame military tribute at the Alamodome?

A service member fell while rappelling from the stadium rafters during a pregame military tribute before the UTSA-Navy football game. The individual was taken to a local hospital following the incident.

What was the service member's condition after the fall?

The service member's identity and medical condition were not disclosed in the initial reports. Further details about their condition were not immediately available.

How did the incident affect the football game?

The fall disrupted pregame proceedings and delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes. The UTSA-Navy game subsequently went ahead as planned.

What was the purpose of the event where the incident occurred?

The incident happened during UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game. This event honors military personnel, veterans, and their families.

How did UTSA respond to the incident?

UTSA issued a statement expressing sadness and extending thoughts and prayers to the injured service member and their family. The university also activated wellbeing services for affected students, faculty, and staff.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Military News UTSA Navy Football Alamodome
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