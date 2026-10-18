WATCH: Shocking Scenes At UTSA Game As Military Member Falls From Stadium Rafters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Military member fell rappelling during pregame tribute at Alamodome.

Injured service member hospitalized; condition unknown after incident.

Incident delayed kickoff; UTSA expressed sadness and offered support.

A pregame military tribute at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, took a distressing turn on Saturday, October 17, after a service member fell while rappelling from the stadium rafters ahead of the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners' American football game against Navy.

The individual was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to ESPN reports. Their identity and medical condition had not been disclosed in the initial reports.

WATCH: Military Member Falls From Stadium Rafters Before UTSA vs Navy Game

The incident occurred during UTSA's annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game, which honours military personnel, veterans and their families.

Four officers from Detachment 2 of the 6th Combat Training Squadron, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, were scheduled to descend from the rafters onto the field around 15 minutes before kickoff.

WATCH VIDEO

🇺🇲🚨 GRAPHIC VIDEO: U.S. MILITARY OFFICER FALLS FROM STADIUM RAFTERS ONTO FIELD The man was hospitalized after FALLING while rappelling from the Alamodome ceiling before today’s UTSA–Navy football game. The serviceman landed near midfield and was taken off the field in a cart. No word yet on his condition. A reminder that entertainment can turn very scary right before your eyes. Source: NEWS4 / Writer: Marie https://t.co/83ZmOM1PQX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 18, 2026

During the demonstration, one officer appeared to lose control while descending the rope. The service member slid down before striking the playing surface, prompting medical personnel to rush onto the field.

The individual was treated at the scene, placed on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital. The circumstances surrounding the fall were not immediately clear, and officials had not provided a confirmed update on the service member's condition in the initial reports.

UTSA Responds After Alamodome Incident

UTSA issued a statement expressing sadness over the incident and extending its thoughts and prayers to the injured service member, their family and military colleagues.

The university also said it was activating wellbeing services for students, faculty and staff who may have been emotionally affected by what happened.

The fall disrupted the pregame proceedings and delayed kickoff by approximately 10 minutes. The UTSA-Navy game subsequently went ahead.

The incident cast a sombre note over a ceremony intended to recognise the contributions of military personnel and veterans. Further details about the circumstances of the fall and the service member's condition were not available in the initial reports.