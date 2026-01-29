Watch: Lando Norris Debuts Number 1 As McLaren’s Aggressive MCL40 Roars To Life In Barcelona

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The wait is officially over for the reigning world champions. On Day 3 of the 2026 Barcelona Shakedown, the McLaren MCL40 roared to life for its first public track appearance, with Lando Norris at the helm.

Sporting the iconic Number 1 on a McLaren nose for the first time in sixteen years, the reigning king of F1 spent the day putting the team's 2026 challenger through its paces.

Aggressive Design Steals the Spotlight

McLaren sat out the first two days of the behind-closed-doors test, but the MCL40 immediately grabbed attention for its radical aerodynamic philosophy when it hit the tracks.

According to Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz, the car’s design appears "more aggressive" than the Ferrari and even the highly-touted Mercedes. Specifically, the front wing features an incredibly detailed arrangement of horizontal guide vanes and steeply angled endplates designed to manipulate airflow around the front tires.



Technical Precision and Tactical "Stealth"

Beyond the front wing, the floor and sidepod packaging have been described as being on par with Red Bull’s extreme standards. The 2026 regulations presented a challenge to the manufacturers, making the car's smooth 74-lap run even more impressive.

The team focused on system validation and component interaction, gaining a holistic understanding of how the new power unit and chassis behave in track conditions.

The Path to Bahrain

Despite the late start to testing, Norris set the third-fastest time of the day, trailing only the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. This foundational knowledge is critical as the team prepares for the official pre-season test in Bahrain.

With Oscar Piastri taking over driving duties for Day 4, McLaren aims to refine the car's setup before the traditional papaya race livery is finally unveiled at the season launch.