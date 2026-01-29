Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsWatch: Lando Norris Debuts Number 1 As McLaren’s Aggressive MCL40 Roars To Life In Barcelona

Watch: Lando Norris Debuts Number 1 As McLaren’s Aggressive MCL40 Roars To Life In Barcelona

Watch reigning world champion Lando Norris behind the wheel of #1 McLaren MCL40 for the first time at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Day 3 of F1 2026 Barcelona Shakedown.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
The wait is officially over for the reigning world champions. On Day 3 of the 2026 Barcelona Shakedown, the McLaren MCL40 roared to life for its first public track appearance, with Lando Norris at the helm.

Sporting the iconic Number 1 on a McLaren nose for the first time in sixteen years, the reigning king of F1 spent the day putting the team's 2026 challenger through its paces.

Aggressive Design Steals the Spotlight

McLaren sat out the first two days of the behind-closed-doors test, but the MCL40 immediately grabbed attention for its radical aerodynamic philosophy when it hit the tracks. 

According to Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz, the car’s design appears "more aggressive" than the Ferrari and even the highly-touted Mercedes. Specifically, the front wing features an incredibly detailed arrangement of horizontal guide vanes and steeply angled endplates designed to manipulate airflow around the front tires.

Technical Precision and Tactical "Stealth"

Beyond the front wing, the floor and sidepod packaging have been described as being on par with Red Bull’s extreme standards. The 2026 regulations presented a challenge to the manufacturers, making the car's smooth 74-lap run even more impressive. 

The team focused on system validation and component interaction, gaining a holistic understanding of how the new power unit and chassis behave in track conditions.

The Path to Bahrain

Despite the late start to testing, Norris set the third-fastest time of the day, trailing only the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. This foundational knowledge is critical as the team prepares for the official pre-season test in Bahrain. 

With Oscar Piastri taking over driving duties for Day 4, McLaren aims to refine the car's setup before the traditional papaya race livery is finally unveiled at the season launch.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the McLaren MCL40 make its first public track appearance?

The McLaren MCL40 made its first public track appearance on Day 3 of the 2026 Barcelona Shakedown.

Who was driving the McLaren MCL40 during its first public track appearance?

Lando Norris was at the helm of the McLaren MCL40 during its first public track appearance.

What was notable about the McLaren MCL40's design?

The MCL40's design was described as 'more aggressive' with a radical aerodynamic philosophy, particularly in its front wing and sidepod packaging.

What was McLaren's main focus during their first day of testing?

McLaren focused on system validation and component interaction, gaining an understanding of the new power unit and chassis behavior.

How did the McLaren MCL40 perform on its first day of track testing?

Despite a late start, Lando Norris set the third-fastest time of the day, completing a smooth 74 laps.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
