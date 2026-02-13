Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: In a collision of cinematic adrenaline and elite motorsport, Keanu Reeves, the star who once kept a bus above 50 mph in Speed, met Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Racing garage in Bahrain.

The meeting took place during pre-season testing for the 2026 Formula 1 season, a year defined by a massive technical overhaul that has already sparked intense debate among the world's best drivers.

Moments From The Meeting

Reeves, an avid racing fan currently hosting a docuseries on the entry of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, joined Verstappen to witness the debut of the RB22. Fans are in a frenzy with some taking to social media saying, "let’s just think about good things, like this picture of my favourite actor and my favourite driver. Love to see Keanu and Max together," with some fans in awe of the randomness of the meeting.

While the pairing created a viral moment for fans, the reality inside the cockpit remains a clinical challenge as the sport transitions to its new 50-50 hybrid power split.

Verstappen’s Candid Verdict

Despite his early dominance on the timing sheets, Verstappen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the new regulations. The champion’s assessment was blunt, reflecting a frustration with the shift toward extreme energy management.

The "Formula E" Comparison: Verstappen described the 2026 cars as "anti-racing" and "not a lot of fun," comparing the experience to "Formula E on steroids" due to the constant need for energy regeneration.

Technical Frustrations: He highlighted that the inefficiency on straights is a "drama," revealing he even told the team he preferred not to run the car in the simulator during its development.

Efficiency vs. Speed: The new regulations require drivers to manage battery deployment meticulously, often sacrificing raw speed for energy recovery, a shift Verstappen argues takes away from the pure "flat-out" nature of F1.