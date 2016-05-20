Rising Pune Supergaints batsman George Bailey survived a scare. (BCCI) Rising Pune Supergaints batsman George Bailey survived a scare. (BCCI)

Visakhapatnam: Australian batsman George Bailey had a lucky escape from injury after being hit on the helmet by a "truck like" bouncer from compatriot Nathan Coulter-Nile during an Indian Premier League match here.

Bailey, representing Rising Pune Supergiants, top-edged a rising ball that dislodged his helmet during the game against Delhi Daredevils on Tuesday.

Bailey was glad that he had a helmet on.

"Those watching on TV got a better picture than I did, because all I sort of remember was it was like getting hit in the face by a truck. It was pretty quick. I was quite glad to have one of the new helmets on," said Bailey.

He also saw the funny side of the unpleasant incident.

"A couple of players were disappointed that the helmet did not roll on to the stumps but most people were checking," said Bailey who remained unbeaten on eight as Supergiants won the rain-hit game by 19 runs.