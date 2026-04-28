Vinesh Phogat Alleges ‘Deliberate Attempt’ To Block Wrestling Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinesh Phogat alleges WFI blocked her tournament registration.

She claims no response from federation officials.

WFI denies intentionally preventing any athlete.

Vinesh Phogat WFI Controversy: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has sparked fresh controversy after alleging that her return to competitive wrestling is being obstructed. The Olympic medallist, who had initially announced her retirement following the heartbreak at the Paris Olympics, reversed her decision in December and began preparing for a comeback. However, her plans appear to have hit an unexpected roadblock. Speaking with the Indian Express, Vinesh stated that she was unable to register for the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament despite preparing to compete.

Registration Row & Lack Of Response

According to Vinesh, repeated attempts to contact officials from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have not yielded any response.

"I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open until April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal said it was now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven't responded to my calls,"

She further claimed that changes to selection criteria in recent tournaments have also affected her participation.

"I intended to compete there (Federation Cup), too, but the team selection criteria were changed at the last minute, so I couldn't take part. It feels like this is a deliberate attempt to stop me from competing, especially since this is an important tournament to remain in contention for the Asian Games and World Championship selection trials,".

WFI Responds To Claims

Responding to the allegations, the Wrestling Federation of India stated that it has not intentionally prevented any athlete from entering the competition.

"We received similar complaints from other wrestlers, too. They got in touch with our staff, and their issues were resolved. We are not going to stop anybody from competing, and the tournament remains open for everyone," said WFI chief Sanjay Singh.

WFI’s Asian Games selection policy renders only medal winners from the 2025 National Championships and the 2026 Federation Cup directly eligible for senior selection trials. Additionally, strong performances in the Open Ranking Tournament could still provide a pathway by securing a place in the national camp.

For Vinesh, the situation adds urgency, as participation in these events is crucial to keeping her comeback hopes alive.

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