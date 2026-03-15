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HomeSportsUpdated F1 Standings 2026: Russell Leads Antonelli After Chinese GP; Haas Overtakes Struggling Red Bull

Updated F1 Standings 2026: Russell Leads Antonelli After Chinese GP; Haas Overtakes Struggling Red Bull

F1 2026 Standings: Mercedes dominates 2026 standings after Chinese GP. Russell leads Antonelli by just four points, while Haas overtakes a struggling Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

F1 Standings 2026: The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix has completely reshuffled the championship picture. While Kimi Antonelli took the glory on track, the math in the standings tells a story of an intra-team battle at Mercedes that is only just beginning. With George Russell securing second place, he manages to stay at the summit of the world championship, but his lead has been cut to the narrowest of margins.

2026 F1 Drivers’ Championship Standings

The battle at the top is now a Mercedes civil war. George Russell remains the leader with 51 points, but Kimi Antonelli has surged to 47 points following his historic maiden win. The gap between the teammates is now just four points heading into the break.

Behind the Silver Arrows, the Ferrari duo is locked in a tight race for third. Charles Leclerc sits on 34 points, holding a single-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who moved to 33 points after his first podium for the Scuderia. Meanwhile, Oliver Bearman has climbed into the top five with 17 points after a stellar performance for Haas.

1. George Russell (Mercedes) — 51 Points

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 47 Points

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 34 Points

4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 33 Points

5. Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 17 Points

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 15 Points

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 9 Points

8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 8 Points

2026 F1 Constructors’ Championship Standings

In the team standings, Mercedes has established a dominant lead, capitalizing on their second one-two finish of the young season. With 98 points, they are comfortably ahead of Ferrari, who sit in second with 67 points.

The biggest story in the midfield is the collapse of McLaren and the rise of Haas. McLaren failed to score a single point in Shanghai due to a double DNS, leaving them stagnant at 18 points. This allowed Haas to leapfrog the reigning champions, moving into fourth place with 17 points thanks to Bearman’s fifth-place finish. Red Bull continues to struggle in the new era, languishing in sixth place with only 12 points after a disastrous weekend for Max Verstappen.

1. Mercedes — 98 Points

2. Ferrari — 67 Points

3. McLaren — 18 Points

4. Haas — 17 Points

5. Racing Bulls — 13 Points

6. Red Bull — 12 Points

7. Alpine — 10 Points

8. Audi — 2 Points

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the 2026 F1 Drivers' Championship?

George Russell is currently leading the 2026 F1 Drivers' Championship with 51 points. His teammate Kimi Antonelli is close behind with 47 points.

What is the gap between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in the standings?

The gap between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli is now just four points. This tight competition is shaping up to be an intra-team battle at Mercedes.

Which teams are battling for third place in the Drivers' Championship?

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are closely competing for third place. Leclerc holds a one-point advantage over Hamilton.

How is Mercedes performing in the Constructors' Championship?

Mercedes is leading the Constructors' Championship with a dominant 98 points. This is after securing their second one-two finish of the season.

What is happening in the midfield of the Constructors' Championship?

The midfield sees McLaren struggling with 18 points, while Haas has risen to fourth with 17 points. Red Bull is currently in sixth place with 12 points.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Chinese GP ABP Live F1 Pit Stop F1 2026 Standings F1 2026 Drivers' Standings F1 2026 Constructors' Standings
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