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F1 Standings 2026: The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix has completely reshuffled the championship picture. While Kimi Antonelli took the glory on track, the math in the standings tells a story of an intra-team battle at Mercedes that is only just beginning. With George Russell securing second place, he manages to stay at the summit of the world championship, but his lead has been cut to the narrowest of margins.

2026 F1 Drivers’ Championship Standings

The battle at the top is now a Mercedes civil war. George Russell remains the leader with 51 points, but Kimi Antonelli has surged to 47 points following his historic maiden win. The gap between the teammates is now just four points heading into the break.

Behind the Silver Arrows, the Ferrari duo is locked in a tight race for third. Charles Leclerc sits on 34 points, holding a single-point advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who moved to 33 points after his first podium for the Scuderia. Meanwhile, Oliver Bearman has climbed into the top five with 17 points after a stellar performance for Haas.

1. George Russell (Mercedes) — 51 Points

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 47 Points

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 34 Points

4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 33 Points

5. Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 17 Points

6. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 15 Points

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 9 Points

8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 8 Points

2026 F1 Constructors’ Championship Standings

In the team standings, Mercedes has established a dominant lead, capitalizing on their second one-two finish of the young season. With 98 points, they are comfortably ahead of Ferrari, who sit in second with 67 points.

The biggest story in the midfield is the collapse of McLaren and the rise of Haas. McLaren failed to score a single point in Shanghai due to a double DNS, leaving them stagnant at 18 points. This allowed Haas to leapfrog the reigning champions, moving into fourth place with 17 points thanks to Bearman’s fifth-place finish. Red Bull continues to struggle in the new era, languishing in sixth place with only 12 points after a disastrous weekend for Max Verstappen.

1. Mercedes — 98 Points

2. Ferrari — 67 Points

3. McLaren — 18 Points

4. Haas — 17 Points

5. Racing Bulls — 13 Points

6. Red Bull — 12 Points

7. Alpine — 10 Points

8. Audi — 2 Points