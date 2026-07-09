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English NewsSportsQuote Of The Day | Michael Jordan Says Fear And Limits Are Often Just An Illusion

Quote Of The Day | Michael Jordan Says Fear And Limits Are Often Just An Illusion

Thursday Motivation Quote Of The Day: Michael Jordan's iconic quote reminds us that fear and self-imposed limits often hold us back. His message encourages confidence and resilience.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jordan shared this philosophy in interviews; its origin is influential.

Few athletes have inspired generations quite like Michael Jordan. Widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, Jordan transformed the game with his extraordinary talent, relentless work ethic and unmatched competitive spirit. A six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, he became a global sporting icon whose influence extended far beyond basketball. Even after retiring, his words on success, failure and perseverance continue to motivate millions striving to overcome obstacles in their personal and professional lives.

Quote And Its Meaning

"Never say never because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion." - Michael Jordan

This quote captures the essence of believing in your own potential. Jordan suggests that many of the barriers people face are self-imposed rather than real. Fear of failure, rejection or uncertainty often prevents individuals from pursuing their ambitions. By describing limits and fears as "an illusion", he encourages people to challenge negative thinking, embrace difficult situations and push beyond what they believe is possible.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Samuel L Jackson’s Powerful Take On Money And Happiness

The message is not that obstacles do not exist, but that our perception of them can be more restrictive than reality itself. Success often begins when people refuse to let fear dictate their choices and instead focus on determination, preparation and resilience.

When And Where Was It Said?

Michael Jordan shared this quote during interviews and motivational discussions reflecting on his career and mindset. Although there is no definitive public record identifying a specific event, date or location where he first delivered these exact words, the quote has become closely associated with Jordan's philosophy on perseverance and mental strength. It is frequently featured in motivational books, speeches and leadership programmes as an example of the champion's belief that confidence, discipline and the courage to confront fear are essential ingredients for achieving extraordinary success.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Michael Jordan share his quote about limits?

Michael Jordan shared this quote during interviews and motivational discussions reflecting on his career and mindset. There is no definitive public record identifying a specific event, date, or location.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jordan Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Michael Jordan Inspirational Quote
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