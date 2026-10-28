Three-Time Asian Para Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies By Suicide

Indian para-athlete Neeraj Yadav reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, according to a report published by The Times of India. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established.

Neeraj made a significant mark on Indian para-sports, winning gold in the men's javelin F55 event at the 2018 Asian Para Games. He went on to secure two more gold medals at the 2022 edition, further strengthening his reputation as a successful para-athlete.

His reported death has left the sporting community mourning.

HEARTBREAKING NEWS: THREE-TIME ASIAN PARA GAMES GOLD MEDALLIST NEERAJ YADAV DIES AT 42 🇮🇳💔 The Indian Para-athlete reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, according to a report by The Times of India. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Neeraj won Gold in Men’s Javelin F55 at the 2018 Asian Para Games and two more Gold medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the sporting community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) October 28, 2026

A Legacy of Continental Success

Yadav established himself as one of the country's elite throwers in the F55 category across field disciplines:

Jakarta 2018: Announced his presence on the continental stage by capturing gold in the Men’s Javelin F55 event.

Hangzhou 2022 (Held in 2023): Produced a stellar double-gold performance, finishing atop the podium in both the javelin and discus events to bring his career Asian Para Games gold tally to three.

His achievements played a key role in elevating India's profile in field events across international para-athletics circuits.