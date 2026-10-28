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English NewsSportsThree-Time Asian Para Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies By Suicide

Three-Time Asian Para Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies By Suicide

Yadav established himself as one of the country's elite throwers in the F55 category across field disciplines.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 11:58 AM (IST)

Indian para-athlete Neeraj Yadav reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, according to a report published by The Times of India. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been established.

Neeraj made a significant mark on Indian para-sports, winning gold in the men's javelin F55 event at the 2018 Asian Para Games. He went on to secure two more gold medals at the 2022 edition, further strengthening his reputation as a successful para-athlete.

His reported death has left the sporting community mourning.

A Legacy of Continental Success

Yadav established himself as one of the country's elite throwers in the F55 category across field disciplines:

Jakarta 2018: Announced his presence on the continental stage by capturing gold in the Men’s Javelin F55 event.

Hangzhou 2022 (Held in 2023): Produced a stellar double-gold performance, finishing atop the podium in both the javelin and discus events to bring his career Asian Para Games gold tally to three.

His achievements played a key role in elevating India's profile in field events across international para-athletics circuits.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Para Games Neeraj Yadav Suicide Neeraj Yadav News Neeraj Yadav
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