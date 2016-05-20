Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsThere is no better coach for India than Rahul Dravid, says Sunil Gavaskar

There is no better coach for India than Rahul Dravid, says Sunil Gavaskar

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 20 May 2016 07:05 AM (IST)
There is no better coach for India than Rahul Dravid, says Sunil GavaskarRahul Dravid is emerging as the favourite contender for Team India's coach. (BCCI)

New Delhi: Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rahul Dravid as the next Indian cricket team coach, saying if the BCCI was looking for a change, the former India captain is best suited for the job.

“I have been saying that for long. Every player needs a cooling period (after retirement) and it seems Rahul Dravid has served his cooling period,” Gavaskar said.

“My honest advise to BCCI is that in case they are looking for a change there is no one better than Rahul Dravid,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In the past as well, Gavaskar has vouched for Dravid and suggested his name for the top job after the sacking of Duncan Fletcher.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, too, has supported U-19 India coach and current Delhi Daredevils mentor Dravid as the right guy for the India job.

“I don’t think BCCI will find many better candidates than someone like him (Dravid). If he’s interested in doing the job, he will do a good job,” Ponting said.

“He’s got a lot of knowledge, is very experienced and understands all three formats.”

Published at : 20 May 2016 07:05 AM (IST)
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget