Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2025India At 2047Web StoriesEvents
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSports'The way Virat Kohli is playing, he can match Sachin Tendulkar'

'The way Virat Kohli is playing, he can match Sachin Tendulkar'

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 20 May 2016 09:45 AM (IST)
The way Virat Kohli is playing, he can match Sachin Tendulkar

 

 

London: Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork has said that India's star batsman Virat Kohli is capable of matching Sachin Tendulkar's staggering records in limited overs cricket.

"It's a big statement to say someone could be as successful as Tendulkar but at the moment Kohli is making every bowler look easy to play against," Cork was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Who knows? In 10 years' time we could be standing here and saying he is better than Sachin," the former medium pacer added.

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs and 49 hundreds in 463 ODIs, while Kohli has raced to 7,212 runs and 25 hundreds in 171 games.

Kohli has been in phenomenal form since the World T20 in March-April and has now become the highest run getter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season besides smashing a record three hundreds while leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published at : 20 May 2016 09:45 AM (IST)
View More
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
Governor Vs Mamata In Bengal: Ananda Bose Declines CM's Request To Postpone Visit To Riot-Hit Murshidabad
Governor Vs Mamata In Bengal: Ananda Bose Declines CM's Request To Postpone Visit To Riot-Hit Murshidabad
India
India Hits Back At Pak Army Chief Over Kashmir Remark: 'How Can Anything Foreign Be In Jugular Vein?'
India Hits Back At Pak Army Chief Over Kashmir Remark: 'How Can Anything Foreign Be...'
India
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Resume In 2025 After Four-Year Suspension, Preparation Underway: MEA
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set To Resume In 2025 After Four-Year Suspension, Preparation Underway: MEA
India
No Indian On TIME 100 Most Influential List For 2025, Barring THIS Indian-origin CEO
No Indian On TIME 100 Most Influential List For 2025, Barring THIS Indian-origin CEO
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Ritlal Yadav Surrenders, Court Sends Him to Jail Amid Allegations of Murder PlotRobert Wadra Faces Third Day of Questioning in Land Scam Case, Accuses BJP of Political AgendaFear Grips Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Amid Rising Unrest in PoK, Resorts to Religious Rhetoric to Prevent CollapseWaqf Act: Supreme Court questions key provisions of amended Waqf Act; signals possible interim relief

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion: DRDO Is Now Flaunting ‘Star Wars’ Tech. But What About Conventional Weapons?
Opinion
Embed widget