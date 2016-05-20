'The way Virat Kohli is playing, he can match Sachin Tendulkar'

London: Former England fast bowler Dominic Cork has said that India's star batsman Virat Kohli is capable of matching Sachin Tendulkar's staggering records in limited overs cricket.

"It's a big statement to say someone could be as successful as Tendulkar but at the moment Kohli is making every bowler look easy to play against," Cork was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Who knows? In 10 years' time we could be standing here and saying he is better than Sachin," the former medium pacer added.

Tendulkar amassed 18,426 runs and 49 hundreds in 463 ODIs, while Kohli has raced to 7,212 runs and 25 hundreds in 171 games.

Kohli has been in phenomenal form since the World T20 in March-April and has now become the highest run getter in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season besides smashing a record three hundreds while leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore.