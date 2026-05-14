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HomeSportsPV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Storm Into Thailand Open 2026 Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu next faces world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi, while Lakshya Sen awaits the winner between Lee Chia Hao and Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to Thailand Open quarterfinals.
  • Both Indian shuttlers secured dominant straight-game victories.
  • Top seeds Satwik-Chirag also reached the doubles quarterfinals.

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen progressed to the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Thailand Open Super 500 tournament with victories in straight sets in their respective contests here on Thursday.

The two-time Olympic medallist and seeded sixth Sindhu took a mere 28 minutes to get the better of Amalie Schulz of Denmark 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles event.

The seventh seed Sen defeated China's Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 in a second round men's singles match which lasted 39 minutes.

Sindhu will play against the top seed and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while Sen will be up against the winner of the match betwen Chines's Taipei Lee Chia Hao and scond seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the top seeds, also progressed to the quarterfinals. They beat the unseeded Malaysian combination of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal 21-12, 21-19 in 44 minutes.

The world No. 4 Indian duo will next face sixth seeded Japanese pair of Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami.

However, it was curtains for young Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters for her maiden Super 300 title early this year. She lost 21-23, 11-21 against Pitchamon Opatniputh of Thailand.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns against Chinese Taipei's Su Li Yang.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian shuttlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open?

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective singles events. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also progressed.

Who did PV Sindhu defeat in the Thailand Open?

PV Sindhu defeated Amalie Schulz of Denmark in straight sets with a score of 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles event.

Who is Lakshya Sen scheduled to play in the quarterfinals?

Lakshya Sen will face the winner of the match between Lee Chia Hao of Chinese Taipei and the second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Who did the Indian men's doubles pair beat to reach the quarterfinals?

The top-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the unseeded Malaysian pair of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal.

Published at : 14 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thailand Open PV Sindhu Badminton Lakshya Sen
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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