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English NewsSportsWATCH: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Tennis Star's Home In Ukraine

WATCH: Russian Missile Strike Destroys Tennis Star's Home In Ukraine

Tennis star Dayana Yastremska revealed that a Russian missile destroyed her family home in Odesa and shared heartbreaking images of the aftermath.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tennis star Dayana Yastremska's family home destroyed by Russian missile.
  • Yastremska shared images, urging WTA, ITF for support.
  • Family previously affected; grandmother's building damaged in December 2024.
  • Elena Rybakina secured US Open 2026 women's singles title.

Tennis star Dayana Yastremska has shared heartbreaking images after a Russian missile strike destroyed her family home in Odesa, Ukraine. The attack reportedly took place on Saturday, with Yastremska showing the damage caused by a Kalibr cruise missile.

The Ukrainian player posted pictures of the aftermath on Instagram, revealing the extent of the destruction. Among the debris was a Roland Garros towel, which she said was the only item to survive the strike.

“Tonight. This is what the ‘Russian world’ looks like. A direct hit by a Kalibr cruise missile. A Russian missile destroyed our apartment in Odesa. The only thing that survived was a Roland Garros towel,” Yastremska wrote.

Yastremska Calls On WTA And ITF To Act

Yastremska also urged the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to acknowledge the situation and support her during the crisis.

“A piece of world tennis survived a Russian missile. Our home did not. @wta @itf_reviews Look at these images through our eyes. This is the true meaning of your ‘neutrality’ - from the Ukrainian side of the court,” she added.

The latest incident is not the first time Yastremska’s family has been affected by the war. In December 2024, she revealed that a building where her grandmother lived had also been damaged during a Russian attack.

Yastremska’s Latest Tennis Appearance

Yastremska’s most recent appearance came at the US Open 2026, where she was beaten by Lucrezia Stefanini in the opening round.

The Ukrainian player reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2024 and has frequently spoken about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on her family and country.

Rybakina Wins US Open 2026

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2026 women’s singles final to claim her third Grand Slam title.

Rybakina beat the two-time defending champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. The Kazakhstan player had already secured the world No. 1 ranking by reaching the semi-finals.

“I can’t find words right now, honestly. I don’t expect nothing like this coming to this tournament. I’ve been dealing with a little bit with an injury, but somehow everything aligned together on my side,” Rybakina said after her victory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to tennis star Dayana Yastremska's family home?

Her family home in Odesa, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Saturday. She shared images of the damage caused by a Kalibr cruise missile.

What item survived the missile strike on Dayana Yastremska's home?

A Roland Garros towel was the only item to survive the direct hit on her apartment. Yastremska noted this as a symbolic piece of world tennis.

What did Dayana Yastremska ask of the WTA and ITF?

She urged the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to acknowledge her situation and provide support. She also criticized their perceived 'neutrality'.

Has Dayana Yastremska's family been affected by the war before?

Yes, her family has been impacted previously. In December 2024, a building where her grandmother lived was also damaged during a Russian attack.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tennis Russia Ukraine War Elena Rybakina Aryna Sabalenka Odesa US Open 2026 Dayana Yastremska
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