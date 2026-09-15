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English NewsSportsWATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs

WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game As Emmy Cameo Airs

Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce’s Chiefs opener at Arrowhead with Tom Cruise while her Emmy sketch aired in Los Angeles.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift attended Chiefs opener alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise.
  • Her appearance marked first since her July wedding to Kelce.
  • Swift also featured in a pre-recorded Emmy Awards sketch.
  • Her visible return signals a higher-profile game day presence.

Taylor Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium as Travis Kelce’s wife on Monday night, attending the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Denver Broncos alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The appearance came on the same night that Swift featured in a pre-recorded Emmy Awards sketch in Los Angeles, creating an unusual double event for the singer.

Taylor Swift Watches Chiefs Opener With Tom Cruise

Swift was seen in the Chiefs’ suite wearing red, with Cruise sitting beside her as Kansas City began its 2026 NFL campaign.

The NFL’s official social media account quickly highlighted the celebrity pairing, posting: “Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF.”

Cruise’s presence was not entirely unexpected. He was reportedly among the guests at Swift and Kelce’s July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, which was attended by several Chiefs figures, including head coach Andy Reid and members of Kelce’s team.

WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted With Tom Cruise At Chiefs Game

The actor and Swift were seen speaking during the opening quarter, prompting widespread online speculation about their conversation.

Cruise, who has previously been linked with the New York Giants through a story shared by Jimmy Kimmel, was in Kansas City as Swift’s guest rather than for any apparent rivalry-related reason.

Swift’s Emmy Appearance Aired During The Game

While Swift was watching the Chiefs in Kansas City, a pre-taped sketch featuring her was broadcast during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Swift had been nominated for “The Eras Tour: The Final Show” in the Outstanding Variety Special category. However, the award had already been presented at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier in September, where The Muppet Show won.

The more memorable Emmy moment came through a sketch led by Mariska Hargitay, who reprised her role as Olivia Benson from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The segment followed a fictional investigation into whether Swift would attend the ceremony. Swift appeared in a detective outfit alongside her cat, Olivia Benson, named after Hargitay’s character.

The sketch ended with the answer being revealed while Swift was actually sitting in the Arrowhead suite. The timing made the sequence even more unusual, as viewers saw her on television in Los Angeles before cameras showed her at the Chiefs game.

What Does Swift’s Return Mean For Travis Kelce?

Swift’s appearance marked the first time she had watched Kelce play since their wedding. It also came as the veteran tight end entered his 14th NFL season at the age of 36.

Kelce has not announced his retirement, but questions over whether the season could be his last have continued throughout the offseason.

During an ESPN interview with Chris Berman on September 11, Kelce responded to questions about the wedding with his usual humour. After confirming the event, he joked with Berman by asking whether the presenter had been there.

Swift’s return to Arrowhead was also notable because she had maintained a lower profile during much of the 2025 season. She attended games without the same level of advance attention that surrounded her appearances during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

This time, she was visible from the start, with cameras repeatedly showing her alongside Cruise.

Whether the appearance signals a full return to her regular game-day presence remains unclear. For one night, however, Swift managed to dominate attention at Arrowhead while also appearing on the Emmy broadcast thousands of miles away.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Taylor Swift attend a recent NFL game?

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos. This was her first time watching Travis Kelce play since their wedding.

Who attended the Chiefs game with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift attended the game with Hollywood star Tom Cruise. He was seated beside her in the Chiefs' suite, and their pairing was highlighted by the NFL.

What other event did Taylor Swift feature in on the same night?

A pre-recorded sketch featuring Taylor Swift aired during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. She appeared in a detective outfit alongside her cat, Olivia Benson, in the segment.

What made Taylor Swift's simultaneous appearances unusual?

Swift was watching the Chiefs in Kansas City while a pre-taped Emmy sketch with her aired in Los Angeles. This timing meant viewers saw her on TV before cameras showed her at the game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Tom Cruise Emmy Awards Kansas City Chiefs Nfl Travis Kelce
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