Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Rewards Weightlifter Raja Muthupandi Rs 30 Lakh For CWG Silver

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Award aims to inspire youth, foster state's sports culture.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has officially announced a cash reward of ₹30 lakh for weightlifter Raja Muthupandi following his remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Competing in the men's 65kg category, Muthupandi delivered a standout display of skill and grit to secure a silver medal for India.

In recognition of his achievement on the international stage, the state government has honored him with one of Tamil Nadu's premier sports incentives to celebrate his dedication and elevate state pride.

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Weightlifter's Resilient Performance In Glasgow

Hailing from the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, Raja Muthupandi represented India in a high-stakes competition featuring nearly 3,000 athletes from 74 countries. Facing tough opposition, Muthupandi demonstrated remarkable composure after an initial setback in the snatch event, where he failed his opening lift of 126kg. Showing true determination, he regrouped to clear 126kg on his second attempt. Although his third attempt at 129kg fell short, his 126kg lift kept him well in contention.

He repeated this resilient comeback in the clean and jerk segment. After failing his first attempt at 158kg, Muthupandi successfully lifted 160kg on his second try. This brought his combined total to 286kg, clinching the silver medal and solidifying his status as one of the top performers in his weight class.

State Government Honors The Sporting Triumph

Chief Minister Vijay expressed his heartfelt pride and congratulations in a social media message, praising Muthupandi’s perseverance and calling his performance a record-setting feat. He emphasized that the ₹30 lakh cash incentive serves as a tangible acknowledgment of the weightlifter’s hard work, grit, and service to both the state and the nation.

In his official statement, CM Vijay remarked:

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Raja Muthupandi for winning the silver medal in the men's 65kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Championships in Glasgow. His success is a matter of immense pride for Tamil Nadu. May this achievement inspire our youth, and I wish him many more victories that will bring honour to both Tamil Nadu and the nation."

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Impact On Tamil Nadu's Athletic Future

Beyond celebrating an individual victory, the Chief Minister highlighted that Muthupandi’s accomplishment serves as a powerful inspiration for aspiring young sportspersons across Tamil Nadu. By honoring such achievements with major financial backing, the state aims to foster a strong sports culture, encourage youth participation in athletics, and motivate athletes to excel in international arenas.

Muthupandi’s silver medal also contributes to a strong showing by India's 123-member contingent, which continues to add to the nation's tally with standout performances across multiple disciplines at the championships.