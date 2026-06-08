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HomeSportsWATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay Checkmated By R Praggnanandhaa; Honours With Rs 50 Lakh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay honoured Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa with Rs 50 lakh after getting checkmated in a friendly game.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM felicitated R Praggnanandhaa, presented ₹50 lakh reward.
  • Praggnanandhaa defeated CM Vijay in a friendly chess match.
  • He won Norway Chess, beating Magnus Carlsen and other legends.
  • First Indian to win Norway Chess since 2013 inception.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay officially felicitated young Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa at the state secretariat on Monday following his monumental international title triumph. The provincial leadership presented a massive cash reward of fifty lakh rupees to acknowledge the twenty-year-old Chennai prodigy's historic continental success, briefly engaging the grandmaster in an impromptu friendly match before suffering a tactical defeat.

Young Master Outmanoeuvres CM

The unique board meeting took place inside the chief minister's private chamber, where the regional administrative head eagerly tested his personal strategic skills against the elite grandmaster. The political leader stood completely absorbed beside his office table, calculating his movements to shield his king from an imminent tactical assault during the fluid game.

The brief encounter reached an amusing conclusion when the young chess prodigy executed a decisive mating net to seal a comprehensive victory over his high-profile opponent. Vijay greeted the sudden defeat with a smile, immediately initiating a warm round of applause to acknowledge the technical superiority displayed by his young opponent.

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Fifty Lakh Cash Reward Presented

Later, Vijay presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh as cash incentive on behalf of SDAT to the young grandmaster for etching his name in history. The grandmaster remained characteristically humble when cross-examined by regional media personnel regarding his brief tactical duel with the administrative head outside the building.

"He (CM) played well... I won," Praggnanandhaa later told reporters when reviewing the playful boardroom match, according to transcripts provided by the Press Trust of India. The talented Chennai-based professional described his recent individual campaign in Oslo as the finest competitive milestone of his expanding international career.

Norway's Win Deemed Peak

The rigorous international tournament structure required the young master to navigate past several legendary figures, including multiple-time global champion Magnus Carlsen, across several grueling classical rounds. Praggnanandhaa described his Norway Chess triumph as the biggest achievement of his career, emphasising that defeating some of the world's strongest players including Magnus Carlsen made the title particularly memorable.

The stunning result ensured the twenty-year-old athlete became the first-ever Indian player to lift the coveted trophy since the elite tournament was initially established back in 2013. The elegant tactical specialist secured the prestigious title following an incredibly tense, highly calculated final-round victory over Germany's leading grandmaster, Vincent Keymer.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay do for R Praggnanandhaa?

CM Vijay officially felicitated R Praggnanandhaa and presented him with a cash reward of fifty lakh rupees for his international title triumph. They also played a friendly chess match.

Who won the friendly chess match between CM Vijay and R Praggnanandhaa?

R Praggnanandhaa decisively won the friendly chess match against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The young grandmaster executed a mating net for a comprehensive victory.

What was R Praggnanandhaa's significant achievement mentioned in the article?

Praggnanandhaa secured the prestigious Norway Chess title, becoming the first Indian player to lift the coveted trophy since its establishment in 2013. He described it as the biggest achievement of his career.

Which notable players did R Praggnanandhaa defeat during his Norway Chess triumph?

During his Norway Chess triumph, Praggnanandhaa navigated past several legendary figures. These included multiple-time global champion Magnus Carlsen and Germany's leading grandmaster, Vincent Keymer.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
R Praggnanandhaa Praggnanandhaa Meets CM Vijay Video Tamil Nadu Chess Cash Reward Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess 2026 CM Vijay Checkmated Video Chennai Magnus Carlsen Defeated Praggnanandhaa NOrway Chess 2026
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