Big Blow For Indian Table Tennis: Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Over Governance Failures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sports Ministry suspended TTFI for governance deficiencies.

IOA directed to form ad-hoc committee for administration.

Committee to oversee table tennis until governance restored.

The Sports Ministry has suspended its recognition of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), citing governance deficiencies within the national body.

The ministry also asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to administer table tennis in India until a properly constituted governance structure is restored.

Why Was TTFI Suspended?

According to the ministry's order, TTFI failed to conduct its elections within the stipulated timeframe.

The action came after the federation was issued a show-cause notice over the governance concerns. The ministry said it received an "unsatisfactory response" from TTFI.

The suspension means TTFI's existing governance structure will no longer be recognised by the Sports Ministry until the required issues are addressed.

IOA Asked To Form Ad-Hoc Committee

The ministry has directed the IOA to take steps to ensure the administration of Indian table tennis continues during the period of suspension.

The order said:

"The IOA, in consultation with the international body (ITTF) will take appropriate action to create an internal regulatory mechanism, including the constitution of an ad-hoc committee, till such time that a duly constituted governance structure is restored in TTFI."

The move puts the IOA and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) at the centre of the process to establish an interim administrative mechanism.

What Happens Next?

The immediate focus will be on establishing the ad-hoc arrangement and restoring a properly constituted governance structure within TTFI.

The Sports Ministry's action is specifically linked to governance concerns, including the delay in conducting elections. The federation's future recognition will depend on the restoration of the required governance structure.