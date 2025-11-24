Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsSyed Modi International 2025 Badminton Live Streaming, Telecast - When And Where To Watch Live

Syed Modi International 2025 Badminton Live Streaming, Telecast - When And Where To Watch Live

India is fielding its largest-ever contingent at the event, with 152 players taking part.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Syed Modi International 2025 Badminton Live Streaming: Syed Modi India International World Tour Super 300 badminton tournament is set to begin in Lucknow on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, promising thrilling action with a star-studded lineup. Former champion Kidambi Srikanth, Olympians Nozomi Okuhara and HS Prannoy, along with a strong international contingent, are among the marquee participants.

Defending women’s doubles champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also return to defend their title, adding to the excitement.

India is fielding its largest-ever contingent at the event, with 152 players taking part. The tournament will showcase young prospects such as Priyanshu Rajawat, Tanvi Sharma, Anmol Kharb, and Unnati Hooda, giving fans a glimpse of the next generation of badminton stars.

Syed Modi International 2025 badminton live streaming, telecast

How to watch Syed Modi International 2025 badminton live streaming in India?

Syed Modi International 2025 badminton matches live streaming will be available on Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT app.

How to watch Syed Modi International 2025 badminton live telecast in India?

Syed Modi International 2025 badminton matches live telecast will be available on DD Sports TV channel in India.

Prize Money and Schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association (UPBA), led by president Dr. Navneet Sehgal, announced that the total prize pool for the championship will be $240,000.

Qualifying rounds and selected main-draw matches will begin on November 25, while the finals are scheduled for November 30, 2025.

Event Format

Each of the five disciplines - men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles - will feature a 32-player or pair draw, comprising 28 direct entries and four qualifiers, ensuring a competitive field across all categories.

With Ayush Shetty withdrawing at the last moment, HS Prannoy, currently ranked 35th in the world, becomes the highest-ranked Indian player in the men’s singles draw at the Syed Modi International.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen, India’s top-ranked singles player and the recent Australian Open champion, will not be defending his title at this year’s tournament.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 04:31 PM (IST)
