Suresh Raina becomes father of a girl, names her Gracia

Amsterdam: India cricketer Suresh Raina on Sunday became a father after his wife Priyanka Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital here.

The 29-year-old Gujarat Lions skipper became a first time father after his daughter, who has been named Gracia, was born here at 2 pm local time.

Welcome my beautiful daughter. #GraciaRaina🙈👨‍👩‍👧. Long wait but totally worth it. #ProudFather.She is getting dressed up for her photoshoot — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2016

Raina flew out to the Netherlands on May 10 to be with his pregnant wife, missing an IPL match in nine years.

He missed the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here she comes our beautiful angel Gracia Raina❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/atGhywJu7B — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2016

Raina had tied the nuptial knot with Priyanka last year in April.