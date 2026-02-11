WATCH: Super Bowl Streaker’s POV Chase Across The Field Before Capture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Super Bowl 60 was momentarily disrupted in its fourth quarter when a shirtless spectator ran onto the field, briefly halting play and shifting attention away from the action during a crucial stage of the game.

POV footage of the individual running onto the field and disrupting play has surfaced on social media now. Check it out:

‼️This was the best part of the Super Bowl that was not aired. 🤣 this is the streaker dude who took his shirt off and ran and got tackled by the football player! 🤣 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5N881I0wv5 — FixorFkit (@FixorFkit) February 11, 2026

The unexpected interruption unfolded as security personnel rushed to contain the individual, bringing the high-stakes atmosphere inside the stadium to a sudden pause.

Field Breach Stops Play

Witnesses inside the stadium reported that the man sprinted across the turf without a shirt, though he remained clothed from the waist down.

He covered a significant portion of the field before sliding near the 10-yard line, where stadium security and on-field personnel quickly converged.

The incident caused a temporary stoppage as officials ensured the situation was under control. Players and coaching staff waited on the sidelines while security teams moved swiftly to remove the intruder.

Viewers watching from home did not see the disruption unfold live. NBC refrained from broadcasting the incident, in line with standard league practices that discourage giving attention to field intrusions.

However, videos captured by spectators inside the venue soon circulated online, providing a glimpse of the brief chaos.

Such policies are designed to prevent encouraging similar behaviour at major sporting events, particularly one as widely viewed as the Super Bowl.

Security Responds Swiftly

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was among those who appeared to help slow the individual before security officers fully restrained him. Personnel quickly surrounded the intruder and escorted him off the field.

After several minutes, order was restored and the game resumed without further disturbance.

Despite the interruption, the contest continued as scheduled, with officials ensuring no lasting impact on play.