WATCH: Super Bowl Streaker's POV Chase Across The Field Before Capture

WATCH: Super Bowl Streaker’s POV Chase Across The Field Before Capture

The Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl clash was briefly paused after a fan ran onto the field, with viral POV footage showing the dramatic chase and takedown.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Super Bowl 60 was momentarily disrupted in its fourth quarter when a shirtless spectator ran onto the field, briefly halting play and shifting attention away from the action during a crucial stage of the game.

POV footage of the individual running onto the field and disrupting play has surfaced on social media now. Check it out: 

The unexpected interruption unfolded as security personnel rushed to contain the individual, bringing the high-stakes atmosphere inside the stadium to a sudden pause.

Field Breach Stops Play

Witnesses inside the stadium reported that the man sprinted across the turf without a shirt, though he remained clothed from the waist down.

He covered a significant portion of the field before sliding near the 10-yard line, where stadium security and on-field personnel quickly converged.

The incident caused a temporary stoppage as officials ensured the situation was under control. Players and coaching staff waited on the sidelines while security teams moved swiftly to remove the intruder.

Viewers watching from home did not see the disruption unfold live. NBC refrained from broadcasting the incident, in line with standard league practices that discourage giving attention to field intrusions.

However, videos captured by spectators inside the venue soon circulated online, providing a glimpse of the brief chaos.

Such policies are designed to prevent encouraging similar behaviour at major sporting events, particularly one as widely viewed as the Super Bowl.

Security Responds Swiftly

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was among those who appeared to help slow the individual before security officers fully restrained him. Personnel quickly surrounded the intruder and escorted him off the field.

After several minutes, order was restored and the game resumed without further disturbance.

Despite the interruption, the contest continued as scheduled, with officials ensuring no lasting impact on play.  

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during Super Bowl 60 that briefly stopped the game?

A shirtless spectator ran onto the field in the fourth quarter, causing a temporary halt in play as security intervened.

Was the field intrusion broadcast live on TV?

No, NBC did not broadcast the incident live. This is a standard league practice to avoid giving attention to such disruptions.

Who helped to stop the spectator on the field?

New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was among those who assisted in slowing the individual before security fully restrained him.

Did the incident have a lasting impact on the Super Bowl game?

No, after the intruder was removed, order was restored, and the game resumed without further disturbance.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
Super Bowl Super Bowl 60 Super Bowl Streaker Patriots Vs Seahawks
