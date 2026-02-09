Super Bowl Champions Again! Seahawks Crush Patriots 29-13 To Lift Second Title

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Seattle Seahwaks controlled Super Bowl 60 from start to finish, overwhelming New England Patriots on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California.

They cruised to a 29-13 victory that delivered the Seahawks their second NFL Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots failed to put a single point on the board until the fourth quarter, narrowly avoiding what would have been the first shutout in Super Bowl history. Seattle’s defense applied relentless pressure all night, piling up six sacks and finishing just one shy of the all-time Super Bowl mark.

That suffocating performance was no surprise. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks built their season around a defensive identity. Then on the sport’s biggest stage, that unit reached its peak, producing a performance that will stand as the defining moment of Seattle’s championship run.

Kenneth Walker III Wins Super Bowl LX MVP

Seattle’s championship victory was powered by a performance for the ages, as Kenneth Walker III delivered a Super Bowl showing that rewrote record books and reshaped his career outlook.

He finished the game with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, while also contributing 26 receiving yards on two catches. That dominant display earned him Super Bowl MVP honours, making him the first running back to win the award since Denver’s Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII following the 1997 season.

The achievement carried additional historical weight. Walker’s 135 rushing yards were the most by any player in a Super Bowl since Davis, underlining just how rare and impactful his performance was on the sport’s biggest stage.

By halftime, Walker had already seized control of the contest. As Seattle and New England headed to the locker room, he had piled up 94 rushing yards on 14 carries, marking the second-highest rushing total in an opening half in Super Bowl history.

Only Washington’s Timmy Smith, who rushed for 131 yards in the first half of Super Bowl XXII, has ever posted a higher figure. Walker’s early explosion gave Seattle momentum and placed him firmly on a historic trajectory before the second half even began.