Sunrisers Hyderabad defend 137 against Pune Supergiants, go top of table

Visakhapatnam: Sunrisers Hyderabad returned an all-round bowling performance to defend their low total and beat Rising Pune Supergiants by four runs in a nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Tuesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals and could manage only 137/8 in 20 overs, thanks an impressive six-wicket haul by young leg-spinner Adam Zampa (6-19).

In reply, couple of handy knocks by George Bailey (34), M.S. Dhoni (30) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) were not enough as Pune fell short of the total, posting 133/8 in 20 overs.

Ashish Nehra (3-29) was the pick of the Hyderabad bowlers, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Barinder Sran and Moises Henriques claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 138, Pune got off to a disappointing start losing in-form opener Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the third ball of the innings to have the home side in the back foot right away.

His opening partner Usman Khawaja (11) who was looking good after striking couple of boundaries also departed in the fourth over to have Pune in trouble at 19/2.

With two quick wickets, Bailey and Ashwin who was promoted up the batting order played sensibly without losing any more wickets to take past 50-run mark after completion of 10 overs.

But medium-pacer Moises Henriques returned to provide Hyderabad the much needed breakthrough as he dismissed Bailey in the 12th over to bring a halt in Pune's run chase.

Ashwin, after playing a handy 25-ball 29, too went back to the pavilion in the 14th over to put the home side in a spot of bother.

After the dismissal of Ashwin, followed by Saurabh Tiwary (9), skipper Dhoni and Thisera Perera (17) failed to take team to victory.

Earlier opting to bat, Hyderabad got off to a slow start in the first two overs scoring just 34 runs. As pressure mounted on openers Shikhar Dhawan (33) and skipper David Warner (11), seamer R.P. Singh dismissed in-form Warner in the third over to have the visitors at 18/1.

Despite the early wicket, Dhawan played positively sneaking in with ones, twos and couple of boundaries to help team reach 34/1 after completion of powerplay.

The left hander was supported well in the other end by incoming batsman Kane Williamson (31).

After striking two boundaries and two sixes, as Dhawan was aiming at yet another half-century, veteran off-spinner Ashwin removed him in the 11th over to have Sunrisers at 64/2.

With both the openers back in pavilion, Williamson and new batsman Yuvraj Singh (23) took some time in the middle to get settle down but once Yuvraj figured out the wicket well, he unleashed his cricketing shots striking two sixes and one four in three balls to put Hyderabad back into the game.

But a much-needed bowling change by Pune skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni worked wonders as young leg-spinner Zampa dismissed Yuvraj to put brakes on the scoring.

Soon after, Williamson too departed in the 18th over, followed by Henriques (10) to have Hyderabad in a spot of bother to post a competitive total.

Next up, Zampa bowling the 20th over dismissed Deepak Hooda (14), Naman Ojha (7) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1) to claim a brilliant six wicket-haul.

Brief Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 33; Adam Zampa 6/19).

Rising Pune Supergiants: 133 for 8 in 20 overs (George Bailey 34; Ashish Nehra 3/29).

SRH beat RPS by 4 runs.