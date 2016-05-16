×
HomeSportsSunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)
Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

 

 

New Delhi: Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels India's star batsman Virat Kohli should not be rushed into captaincy in all three formats and be allowed to grow while leading the Test team.

"Virat should not be rushed into captaincy in all formats. Let him grow into this role... 2019 World Cup is far away," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Gavaskar's opinion differs from another India captain Sourav Ganguly, who doesn't see Mahendra Singh Dhoni captaining the limited-overs side till the 2019 World Cup and wants Kohli to take over soon.

Kohli has been in sensational form of late and is currently the leading run getter in the Indian Premier League. His IPL team RCB, however, has not been consistent in the tournament and are sixth on the points table.

Gavaskar said the bowlers have let captain Kohli down in the competition.

"Bowlers have let Bangalore down in IPL. Kohli is as good as his team," Gavaskar added.

Kohli has taken a clear lead in the batting charts, scoring 561 runs at an average of 80.14 including two hundreds and four fifties in nine innings. 

Published at : 16 May 2016 04:05 AM (IST)

