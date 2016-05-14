Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsSunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 May 2016 04:00 AM (IST)
Sunil Gavaskar doesn't want Virat Kohli to be ODI captain

 

 

New Delhi: Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels India's star batsman Virat Kohli should not be rushed into captaincy in all three formats and be allowed to grow while leading the Test team.

"Virat should not be rushed into captaincy in all formats. Let him grow into this role... 2019 World Cup is far away," Gavaskar told NDTV.

Gavaskar's opinion differs from another India captain Sourav Ganguly, who doesn't see Mahendra Singh Dhoni captaining the limited-overs side till the 2019 World Cup and wants Kohli to take over soon.

Kohli has been in sensational form of late and is currently the leading run getter in the Indian Premier League. His IPL team RCB, however, has not been consistent in the tournament and are sixth on the points table.

Gavaskar said the bowlers have let captain Kohli down in the competition.

"Bowlers have let Bangalore down in IPL. Kohli is as good as his team," Gavaskar added.

Kohli has taken a clear lead in the batting charts, scoring 561 runs at an average of 80.14 including two hundreds and four fifties in nine innings. 

Published at : 14 May 2016 04:00 AM (IST)
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
'They Took Tuitions From China': Jaishankar's 'China Gurus' Dig At Rahul, Jairam Ramesh
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget