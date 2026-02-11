Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Sturla Holm Stuns Norway With Live TV Affair Confession After Winning Bronze Medal

Breaking down in tears while speaking to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the 28-year-old reframed his sporting achievement as a moment of deep personal regret.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan witnessed one of the most unusual interviews in sports history on February 10. Moments after securing a bronze medal in men's 20km individual biathlon, Norwegian star Sturla Holm Lægreid used his live TV appearance to publicly confess to an affair.

Breaking down in tears while speaking to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the 28-year-old reframed his sporting achievement as a moment of deep personal regret.

Watch Video of Live Revelation

"There is something I want to share with someone who may not be watching today," he said. "Half a year ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life.

"I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her."

Day of Mixed Emotions for Norway

The confession nearly overshadowed a dominant day for the Norwegian biathlon team at the Antholz-Anterselva arena:

Gold: Johan-Olav Botn (Norway) delivered a perfect shooting performance to win his first Olympic gold.

Silver: Éric Perrot (France) took the second spot.

Bronze: Sturla Holm Lægreid (Norway), who later apologized for potentially "ruining" his teammate's golden moment with his personal news.

Sturla previously captured relay gold at the Beijing Winter Games four years ago and has built an impressive record at the World Championships, collecting 14 medals overall, seven of them gold.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during an interview with Sturla Holm Lægreid at the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Moments after winning a bronze medal in the men's 20km individual biathlon, Norwegian star Sturla Holm Lægreid used his live TV interview to publicly confess to an affair.

When and where did this unusual interview take place?

The interview occurred on February 10, 2026, in the Antholz-Anterselva arena during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

What did Sturla Holm Lægreid say during his confession?

He expressed deep personal regret, stating he cheated on the

How did his confession impact the day's biathlon events for Norway?

Lægreid's personal revelation nearly overshadowed a successful day for the Norwegian biathlon team, which also saw Johan-Olav Botn win gold.

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
